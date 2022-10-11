FEMA OKs more Hurricane Ian assistance for Central Florida counties

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved more federal assistance to help the Central Florida counties of Brevard, Orange and Osceola recover from Hurricane Ian.

The move allows the counties to receive federal reimbursements for more facets of the recovery.

Orange and Osceola counties were already approved for debris removal and emergency measures such as search and rescue efforts and sandbags, known as Categories A and B in FEMA’s emergency management lexicon. Now, they’ll also receive 100% reimbursement from FEMA for Categories C-G, which includes repairs to infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, irrigation facilities, water treatment facilities, power lines and swimming pools.

Brevard was already approved for debris removal and the infrastructure reimbursements, and now will receive funding for the emergency measures.

The reimbursements will last for 60 days since Hurricane Ian hit the state Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm, bringing massive storm surge and punishing winds which resulted in the deaths of 126 people, and exited the next day at Volusia County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the decision Monday evening.

In total, FEMA has approved direct individual assistance for residents in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

Debris removal reimbursement has been approved in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns, and Volusia counties.

The infrastructure reimbursement has been approved in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia counties.

FEMA is also paying for emergency shelter at participating hotels and motels in Florida, Georgia and Alabama for 350 families who survived the storm. And the National Flood Insurance Program, administered by FEMA, has paid out $17.5 million in claims.

To apply for assistance, residents and businesses can visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call 1(800)-621-3362.