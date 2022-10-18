Brady PAC endorses four more Florida candidates who back increased gun regulation

Four more Democratic members of Congress from Florida are now heading into Election Day with a seal of approval from the political arm of Brady: United Against Gun Violence.

On Tuesday, Brady PAC announced the endorsement of 14 additional candidates in the 2022 election cycle. Among them: U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, Lois Frankel and Darren Soto.

They and nearly 200 other candidates the organization is backing this year “will take action — not sides — when it comes to addressing an issue that affects every American, regardless of where they live,” Brady PAC Interim Executive Director Ashley Lantz said in a statement.

“Voters are tired of inaction and are ready to elect leaders committed to ending gun violence,” she added. “We should not be living in fear of the next mass shooting, and that starts by passing comprehensive gun safety laws at both the federal and state level.”

Despite the June passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which among other things broadened background check requirements for gun purchases and expanded access to community and school-based behavioral health services, gun violence or crime remains a major issue of concern in America, according to recent polling by FiveThirtyEight.

On July 29, the U.S. House voted to reinstate the Assault Weapons Ban of 1994, a move that would stem the public supply of AR-15-style rifles, which are overwhelmingly the weapons of choice for would-be mass shooters.

“(Activists) have been calling on the Senate to follow suit,” Brady personnel wrote in a press note. “It is clear that the American people are saying enough is enough, and we look forward to seeing what the 118th Congress can achieve with an even larger gun violence prevention majority.”

Other Florida candidates to receive a Brady PAC nod this cycle include U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz; U.S. Rep. Val Demings, who is running to unseat U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio; activist Maxwell Frost, who is running for the open seat representing Florida’s 10th Congressional District; Eric Lynn, a former senior adviser to Barack Obama running in Florida’s 13h Congressional District; and Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, a former state lawmaker and director of the Division of Emergency Management running to succeed U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

The General Election is on Nov. 8. Early voting begins up to 15 days before Election Day.