Last Call for 10.19.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Like the Founding Fathers who wrote The Federalist Papers, we may be getting a bit carried away with our number of entries to this edition of Last Call.

Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda will take the stage with Sen. Annette Taddeo Thursday morning for a Get Out the Vote rally in Miami.

Joining Miranda and the Democratic candidate for the 27th Congressional District will be Karla Hernández, Democratic candidate for Lieutenant Governor; Maxwell Frost, Democratic candidate for the 10th Congressional District; Janelle Perez, Democratic candidate for Senate District 38; A.J. D’Amico, Democratic candidate for House District 113. Also on the list are Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of Latino Victory, and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List.

As for today’s agenda for Miami, U.S. Sen Marco Rubio is about to speak at a campaign rally at the Renaissance Ballrooms in West Miami.

The Republican Senator’s appearance comes less than 24 hours after he debated Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a contest in which both candidates, of course, declared victory. Last night’s event was the only debate scheduled for the race, but with less than three weeks till Election Day, the campaign rallies and barnstormers will go on.

Also on tap tomorrow is the debate between Republican Laurel Lee and Democrat Alan Cohn in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.

Spectrum Bay News 9 will air the debate, which begins at 7 p.m. Anchor Holly Gregory and Tampa Bay Times Political Editor Emily Mahoney.

Lee controls the fundraising and polling lead in CD 15, located in parts of Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk counties. Gov. Ron DeSantis won the area by less than a percentage point in 2018, and former President Donald Trump carried it by a little more than 3 points in 2020.

Abortion is likely to take center stage in the debate. Cohn has ramped up attacks against the former Florida Secretary of State on abortion after recent reports of young incest victims traveling to other states in search of abortions.

Evening Reads

—“How Ron DeSantis used Disney’s missteps to wage war on corporate America” via Michael Kranish of The Washington Post

—“Democrats passed a huge climate bill. Now they’re talking oil.” via Josh Siegel of POLITICO

—“FDA chief on Joseph Ladapo’s vaccine advice, ‘losing the battle’ against misinformation” via Caroline Catherman of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Florida teachers could lose licenses for defying ‘don’t say gay,’ ‘anti-woke’ laws” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Parkland shooter faces life in prison; how do we navigate the mental health conversation?” via Danielle J. Brown of the Florida Phoenix

—“Herald recommends: We find no good options in race for Florida Agriculture Commissioner” via the Miami Herald Editorial Board

—“Republican candidates build money edge in Central Florida House races” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—“Citing his own ads, consultant wants prosecutor removed in ‘ghost’ candidate case” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Some teachers move to Hillsborough charters after facing discipline elsewhere” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times

—“‘We needed to get people back’: Sanibel Causeway opens two days ahead of schedule, DeSantis says” via Samantha Neely of the Fort Myers News-Press

—“How did Sanibel Causeway open early? 4,000 tons of asphalt and an ‘ambitious road map’” via Howard Cohen of the Miami Herald

Quote of the Day

“If we have activist teachers who are breaking the law, they need to be handled and they should not be in a classroom teaching our children.”

— Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tiffany Justice addressing the State Board of Education.

