Lin-Manuel Miranda in Miami Thursday to fire up Democratic voter turnout

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been credited with creating new and thoroughly modern excitement about democracy’s birth in the Broadway smash “Hamilton” and it seems Florida Democrats are thinking he could do the same for their campaigns.

The composer of “The Room Where it Happened” and Democratic Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo, will take the stage today, headlining Latino Victory Fund’s Get Out the Vote Rally in Miami.

They’ll be appearing with Karla Hernández, Democratic nominee for Lieutenant Governor; Maxwell Frost, Democratic nominee for Florida’s 10the Congressional District; Janelle Perez, Democratic candidate for Senate District 38; A.J. D’Amico, Democratic candidate for House District 113. Nathalie Rayes, president and CEO of Latino Victory, and Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY’s List, will also be on hand.

Miami-Dade County is ground zero for where it really went wrong for Democrats in the last election. President Joe Biden lost Florida by a greater margin than Hillary Clinton did and that has been largely attributed to Hispanic voters in South Florida swinging Republican in much larger numbers than before.

Miami-Dade County voter registration numbers show it’s even more urgent than ever that Democrats turn out their numbers if they want to win.

Hispanics account for 59% of registered voters in Miami-Dade. Comparing 2022 registration statistics to 2020’s, the number of Hispanic Republicans has increased by 2%, as the number of Hispanic Democrats has decreased by 4%. Registered Hispanic Republicans in Miami-Dade County outnumber Hispanic Democrats 328,184 to 251,372.

University of Central Florida Political Science Professor Aubrey Jewett said Republicans’ 2020 performance that also defeated two Miami-area incumbent congressional Representatives is a result of Republicans’ ability to craft a message resonates with this population.

“It was basically painting Biden and really all Democrats … as socialist and that Trump would stand up for capitalism and a free market,” Jewett said. “A lot of those Hispanic voters come from countries where socialism is a real threat, not just the political label that we in the United States often throw around.”

Taddeo is aiming to win back one of those congressional seats that Democrats lost in 2020. A poll released Saturday shows Taddeo is 6 percentage points behind U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar to win the seat representing Florida’s 27th Congressional District.