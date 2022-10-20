Ashley Moody campaign touts 14 State Attorney endorsements

The re-election campaign of Attorney General Ashley Moody is rolling out 14 endorsements from State Attorneys in its latest show of strength.

“Florida State Attorneys are trusted to uphold the rule of law and pursue those within their communities that would seek to do harm. It is an honor to have the support of these criminal justice leaders and I look forward to working with them as we fight for a stronger, safer Florida,” Moody asserted in a media release Thursday that spotlighted a few endorsement quotes.

“Attorney General Ashley Moody is a tough-on-crime prosecutor and has represented our state with honor and distinction these last four years,” said Ginger Bowden Madden, State Attorney in the 1st Judicial Circuit. “I am proud to endorse her candidacy so we may continue important reform programs for juvenile offenders, promoting safe and prosperous communities to ensure justice for all.”

“There is no one who’s been more focused on protecting our seniors from scams and the importance of cyber security than Attorney General Ashley Moody,” shared Phil Archer of the 18th Judicial Circuit. “We agree that those who prey on our most vulnerable will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Florida needs Ashley Moody so we may continue the course.”

“Ashley Moody and I not only share the same dedicated passion for upholding the rule of law, but also in finding ways to address issues of juvenile justice and delinquency and human trafficking,” added Ed Brodsky of the 12th Judicial Circuit. “Thank you, Attorney General Moody, for your steadfast leadership through these challenging times. I look forward to your continued stewardship these next four years.”

Others endorsed without quotes in the release, including John Durrett of the 3rd Judicial Circuit, Melissa Nelson of the 4th, Bill Gladson of the 5th, Bruce Bartlett of the 6th, and R.J. Larizza of the 7th Judicial Circuit.

Brian Kramer of the 8th Circuit also endorsed, as did Brian Haas of the 10th, Larry Basford from the 14th, Dennis Ward from the 16th, Tom Bakkedahl of the 19th, and Amina Fox of the 20th Judicial Circuit.

These endorsements are the latest sign of Moody momentum in her re-election campaign against Democrat Aramis Ayala, a former State Attorney herself, as the incumbent continues to benefit from a pronounced resource advantage.

Moody has nearly $3.6 million unspent as of Oct. 7, between her campaign account and her political committee. Ayala has nearly $35,000 to spend.

Polling of the race released this month shows Moody well ahead. A Mason-Dixon Poll showed a 13 point lead, and a Spectrum News poll showed a 7 point edge.