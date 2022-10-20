Last Call for 10.20.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Save lives. Live better.

Walmart has settled with Attorney General Ashley Moody to provide naloxone to first responders. Under the agreement, Walmart will provide 672,000 kits of the overdose-reversing drug through a 10-year agreement, plus $215 million to fight the opioid crisis.

“From the beginning of my administration, I have been working to end the opioid crisis and help Florida communities recover,” Moody said in a statement. “I’m grateful for Walmart stepping up and agreeing to partner with the state to provide law enforcement and first responders with much-needed naloxone. This will greatly help in our continuing mission to end the opioid crisis and save lives.”

The deal is the latest in years of negotiations and litigation from Moody’s office, which has been holding major opioid distributors, manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies accountable for their role in fueling the opioid crisis.

In May, Florida received $680 million from Walgreens after four weeks in trial, and in March, the Attorney General’s Office obtained $870 million for opioid abatement from CVS, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries and Allergan. Before that, the state settled with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and Johnson & Johnson for $1.6 billion, plus a separate settlement for $40 million with McKinsey & Company.

In total, Moody’s office has received $3.2 billion from 12 defendants to fund opioid abatement efforts.

Walmart did not admit any wrongdoing in the settlement.

“This partnership is the latest chapter in Walmart’s commitment to fight the opioid crisis,” Walmart spokesperson Randy Hargrove told Reuters in a statement.

Moody announced the agreement Thursday during a news conference with the South Florida Police Benevolent Association in Doral.

Her office also announced charges against two men investigators say conducted a crime spree across eight counties. The men stole more than $47,000 in doors, flooring, windows and more from Lowe’s stores across the state.

And finally, her office will play a role in trying a man the state Election Crime Unit says is living in the country illegally and unlawfully voted by mail during two Broward County Special Elections this year. The Jamaican citizen registered using a counterfeit birth certificate from New York City, according to investigators.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“As long as I’m kicking and screaming, there will be no COVID shot mandates for your kids. That is your decision to make as a parent.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis on new CDC guidance recommending boosters be added to the Vaccines for Children program.

