Hispanic GOP leaders rally around Carolina Amesty

Hispanic conservative leaders in Central Florida have started rallying around Republican Carolina Amesty’s House campaign.

“Carolina Amesty makes our Hispanic community proud,” said E.J. Otero, a retired colonel and former congressional candidate.

The support comes as Amesty faces Democrat Allie Braswell in the contest for state Hosue District 45. The Central Christian University executive vice president won a bitter Republican primary in August, and since then has started to consolidate Republican support behind her campaign. That has included some groups who backed opponents in the primary but he support her now, like Americans for Prosperity.

Amesty on the trail has stressed her own background. She cited that while discussing her support for gun rights at a recent Tiger Bay debate.

“I am a Hispanic woman that came from Venezuela and I understand the fundamental importance of the Second Amendment,” she said there.

Otero said Amesty shows promise as a political leader.

“I am proud to endorse her campaign because she knows what needs to be done to keep her community vibrant and safe,” he said. “She will fight for small businesses, limited government, and public safety in Tallahassee, and I know she will make Florida stronger than ever before.”

Former state lawmaker Tony Suarez, a U.S. Army Captain, also threw his support to Amesty.

“Carolina is a gifted leader who is unafraid to get things done for Floridians,” Suarez said. “I know she will use her diverse skillset to address the issues important to her communities and make our state stronger for generations to come. I am honored to endorse her race in District 45.”

Dennis Freytes, a veteran advocate and Hispanic civil rights activists, also announced his support for Amesty’s campaign this week.

“She is a one-of-a-kind candidate who is ready to listen to her constituents and find the solutions they need in Tallahassee,” said Freytes, an Army veteran. “She is a common sense leader, and I strongly believe that she will put Florida first at every opportunity.”

The support comes on top of a number of Republican leaders in Central Florida also announcing their backing of the prospective lawmaker, including former Orange County Mayor Rich Crotty, former House Speaker Pro Tempore MaryLynn Magar, state Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills and former Ambassador Robin Bernstein. Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also came out for her campaign.

Amesty said the latest round of endorsements shows trust in her abilities.

“I am grateful to have EJ Otero’s, Tony Suarez’s, and Dennis Freytes’ endorsement,” Amesty said. “They have faithfully served Florida and our country for many years, and it is an honor to have their support for my race in District 45. They know I have a heart for my community and if given the opportunity to serve in the Florida House, I will not let my constituents down.”