October 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Hispanic GOP leaders rally around Carolina Amesty
Image via Facebook

Jacob OglesOctober 22, 20225min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Allie Braswell touts endorsements from longtime Orange County leaders

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

State Republicans investing in self-funded reality TV star’s HD 106 bid

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

‘Brazilian butt lift’ group biggest among Juan Fernandez-Barquin’s post-Primary donors list

Carolina Amesty
EJ Otero, Tony Suarez and Dennis Freytes all just endorsed the Windemere Republican.

Hispanic conservative leaders in Central Florida have started rallying around Republican Carolina Amesty’s House campaign.

“Carolina Amesty makes our Hispanic community proud,” said E.J. Otero, a retired colonel and former congressional candidate.

The support comes as Amesty faces Democrat Allie Braswell in the contest for state Hosue District 45. The Central Christian University executive vice president won a bitter Republican primary in August, and since then has started to consolidate Republican support behind her campaign. That has included some groups who backed opponents in the primary but he support her now, like Americans for Prosperity.

Amesty on the trail has stressed her own background. She cited that while discussing her support for gun rights at a recent Tiger Bay debate.

“I am a Hispanic woman that came from Venezuela and I understand the fundamental importance of the Second Amendment,” she said there.

Otero said Amesty shows promise as a political leader.

“I am proud to endorse her campaign because she knows what needs to be done to keep her community vibrant and safe,” he said. “She will fight for small businesses, limited government, and public safety in Tallahassee, and I know she will make Florida stronger than ever before.”

Former state lawmaker Tony Suarez, a U.S. Army Captain, also threw his support to Amesty.

“Carolina is a gifted leader who is unafraid to get things done for Floridians,” Suarez said. “I know she will use her diverse skillset to address the issues important to her communities and make our state stronger for generations to come. I am honored to endorse her race in District 45.”

Dennis Freytes, a veteran advocate and Hispanic civil rights activists, also announced his support for Amesty’s campaign this week.

“She is a one-of-a-kind candidate who is ready to listen to her constituents and find the solutions they need in Tallahassee,” said Freytes, an Army veteran. “She is a common sense leader, and I strongly believe that she will put Florida first at every opportunity.”

The support comes on top of a number of Republican leaders in Central Florida also announcing their backing of the prospective lawmaker, including former Orange County Mayor Rich Crotty, former House Speaker Pro Tempore MaryLynn Magar, state Sen. Danny Burgess of Zephyrhills and former Ambassador Robin Bernstein. Attorney General Ashley Moody and Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis also came out for her campaign.

Amesty said the latest round of endorsements shows trust in her abilities.

“I am grateful to have EJ Otero’s, Tony Suarez’s, and Dennis Freytes’ endorsement,” Amesty said. “They have faithfully served Florida and our country for many years, and it is an honor to have their support for my race in District 45. They know I have a heart for my community and if given the opportunity to serve in the Florida House, I will not let my constituents down.”

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTakeaways from Tallahassee — Fly like a birdie

nextFEMA sending $300K for Fernandina Beach city marina repair

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories