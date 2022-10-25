Gov. DeSantis awards $9M in workforce grants to three state colleges

Three state colleges in areas affected by Hurricane Ian will receive a total of $9 million to expand programs providing workforce training and certificates.

The funds were awarded by Gov. Ron DeSantis through the state’s Critical Workforce Needs Grant program. St. Petersburg College in Pinellas County will receive $3.4 million and South Florida State College, which serves DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands counties, and Daytona State College in Volusia County will each get $2.8 million.

“We want to make sure that we are meeting the needs of critical areas of our workforce,” DeSantis said in making the announcement Tuesday in Avon Park.

“As we rebuild and recover from this storm, training highly skilled individuals to work in health care, law enforcement, emergency management and education will help communities now and prepare them for the future,” he added in a released statement.

The money will be used to create partnerships between the colleges and local school districts to develop career academies in the teaching, law enforcement, nursing and emergency management professions. About 2,000 students are expected to graduate from the programs in the next three years, DeSantis said.

“With today’s announcement, Florida will continue to effectively support these critical workforce pipelines to fill critical positions,” Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said in a released statement. “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Ian, Governor Ron DeSantis is helping to ensure our workforce education meets the modern demands of Florida’s growing economy.”

Since taking office in 2019, DeSantis has emphasized workforce training and seeking certificates in trades as a cheaper alternative to four-year degrees at universities which “put a millstone of debt around your neck.” There were 772,000 K-12 students in career and technical education programs in the 2020-21 school year and more than 380,000 post-secondary students.