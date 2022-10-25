Charlie Crist raises $200K off ‘game-changing’ debate performance

Charlie Crist, Florida’s Democratic nominee for Governor, says a strong debate performance has already produced material gains for his campaign.

Crist’s campaign announced it raised $200,000 from almost 7,000 donors, a sign supporters view as a revitalization of his bid while the candidate remains down in the polls.

“Charlie Crist delivered a game-changing debate performance,” said Crist campaign manager Sydney Throop.

“He held Ron DeSantis accountable for his disgusting attacks on a woman’s right to choose and exposed Ron for the coward he is for dodging multiple questions on how long he even would stay in office if re-elected. Charlie proved DeSantis can’t answer for his record of making Florida the most unaffordable state, and thousands across Florida and our nation agree.”

DeSantis, an incumbent holding significant leads both in polls and in financial resources, faced Crist on Monday, Oct. 24, for the only scheduled debate between candidates.

WFLA carried the debate online, and an online poll by the station shows 61% of survey participants believe Crist won the debate.

The campaign also said its own tracking of social media shows the Democrat has more than 3.5 million more impressions on Twitter.

That said, the six-figure sum, while a substantial injection of cash, will hardly close a dollar advantage enjoyed by the Governor.

DeSantis’ official candidate account holds $8.8 million in cash on hand as of Oct. 14, while Crist’s campaign reported just under $773,000.

Meanwhile, the outside committee Friends of Ron DeSantis as of the same date had almost $89 million in the bank as of the same date. The respective Friends of Charlie Crist had about $1.4 million available to spend, by comparison.

Proportionally, an extra $200,000 will open outreach opportunities for Crist in the final two weeks of the campaign. And it remains to be seen if viral moments from the campaign, most notably a clip of Crist asking if DeSantis will serve out a four-year term if re-election and receiving no answer, will continue to result in more fundraising.

But it’s also possible DeSantis, who has grown a national profile and fueled speculation he will run for President, sees a similar burst in fundraising. His campaign did send an email to supporters pre-debate saying his fundraising remained $22,000 short of its target.