FRLA sets up fund for restaurants, hotels battered by Hurricane Ian

Restaurant and hotel operators whose businesses were affected by Hurricane Ian can seek help from a new relief fund set up by the Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association.

“Florida is known across the globe for our unparalleled hospitality and our world class dining and lodging establishments,” FRLA President and CEO Carol Dover said in a released statement.

“To see this industry already reeling from the economic situation in a post-COVID recovery period hit by such historic destruction from Hurricane Ian is devastating. Through the FRLA Disaster Relief Fund initiative, we will be able to provide financial support directly to our hospitality industry now and after declared emergency events that may occur in the future. Our industry is hospitality strong, and we are proud to help aid in its recovery.”

The fund will provide $10,000 to recipients through the FRLA’s Educational Foundation. The group says the grants are for independent restaurants, including those owned by a corporation, and owners of three or fewer franchises of national restaurants or hotels. The owner of multiple entities only needs to send one application, FRLA said.

“I am proud to work through the FRLA Educational Foundation on this important disaster recovery initiative to support the relief of our hospitality industry,” FRLA Educational Foundation Chair Mary Beth Hansen said in a released statement.

“Having the appropriate infrastructure to direct financial assistance back to impacted hotels and restaurants is the best way that we can help our industry members recover and sustain the future of our workforce.”

At least 33% of the grant must be given to employees for financial assistance, including for rent, mortgage payments, car loan payments and school tuition costs, as well as home repairs or the cost to replace personal items lost due to Hurricane Ian.

Those seeking to apply or looking for more information can visit FRLA.org/relief.