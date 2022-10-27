October 27, 2022
New Charlie Crist TV ad blames Ron DeSantis for skyrocketing costs
Charlie Crist seeks federal oversight of Florida elections.

"Getting By" hits the Republican Governor for taxes, property insurance and the cost of everything.

 With 12 days to go before the election, Charlie Crist’s campaign today unleashed a “seven-figure” TV ad buy that hits Gov. Ron DeSantis on the higher cost of everything.

“Getting by” will start rotating in media markets throughout the state to boost the Democratic gubernatorial candidate who’s currently underwater in the polls in his effort to unseat DeSantiis.

This one does not mention that another four years of DeSantis will likely roll back abortion rights further  — a key message of the Crist campaign.  Instead this one is aimed at pocketbooks and wallets: The DeSantis administration is costing you.

“Whether you’re working in a factory, or an office or fixing cars, Ron DeSantis is making it harder to get by,” says Charlie Crist, looking casual, clad in blue jeans and a chamois shirt.

There’s a drumbeat in the background as Crist strolls the floor of an auto repair shop. But then the 15-second ad quickly cuts to a slow-motion DeSantis shaking his head, frowning, and silently moving his mouth as Crist continues to speak.

“He hiked sales taxes by a billion and said skyrocketing insurance costs weren’t his problem,” Crist says as the camera shot rests on a slightly blurred DeSantis in a suit jacket and tie for a full seven seconds.

“Well,” Crist says, pausing slightly as the background music starts to get louder, “it’s a problem for you.”

To back the sales tax assertion, the ad cites a report published in the Orlando Sentinel on April 20, 2021 that actually came from the News Service of Florida regarding House Bill 50 that increased online sales taxes.  

The ad has echoes of the sole gubernatorial debate earlier this week wherein Crist blamed the skyrocketing cost of housing, gas and food on a Governor “who has taken his eye off the ball.”

“We have inflation in Florida that’s unique to any other state,” Crist said in the debate. That triggered a sharp retort from DeSantis that Crist voted with Biden,  “100% of the time,” for policies that caused the rise in prices.

The Crist campaign reports a surge in fundraising — $500,000 — since the debate, so presumably the campaign will be advertising more.

This ad does not offer any specific instance that DeSantis said skyrocketing insurance costs weren’t his problem — he has called for a second special legislative Session on it. 

Still, Crist wraps up the ad, back in the auto repair shop, as the drumbeat gets louder and ends with a slight cheer of “Hey” in the background.

“DeSantis won’t fix it,” Crist says. “I will”

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

