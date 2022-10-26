Last Call for 10.26.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Since his debate against Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday, Charlie Crist has raised more than half a million dollars, according to the Democrat’s campaign.

The campaign claims momentum is in Crist’s favor after a week raking in more than $500,000. In the day immediately after the debate, the campaign raised $225,000, the campaign’s second-best digital fundraising day ever.

Crist drew donations from nearly 12,000 donors, nearly half of whom were first-time donors.

The campaign also says the momentum shift played out online, where it generated more than 12.6 million impressions on social media.

“Monday’s debate changed the game — and Floridians are fired up,” said Crist’s communications director, Samantha Ramirez. “Floridians saw Charlie and Ron side by side, and the choice couldn’t be more clear: a Governor who doesn’t even want the job, or a public servant who will fight every day to protect our freedom to choose and to live a good life in the Sunshine State.”

After team Crist announced it had raised $200,000 from almost 7,000 donors the day after the debate, the campaign called it a sign supporters view as a revitalization of his bid while the candidate remains down in the polls.

“Charlie Crist delivered a game-changing debate performance,” said Crist Campaign Manager Sydney Throop.

Proportionally, an extra $500,000 opens outreach opportunities for Crist in the final two weeks of the campaign. But it remains to be seen if viral moments from the campaign, most notably a clip of Crist asking if DeSantis will serve out a four-year term if re-elected and receiving no answer, will make a difference at the polling booth.

It’s also possible DeSantis, who has grown a national profile and fueled speculation he will run for President, sees a similar burst in fundraising. His campaign did send an email to supporters pre-debate saying his fundraising remained $22,000 “short” of its target.

However, DeSantis has already broken gubernatorial fundraising records, and his campaign certainly isn’t starved for cash.

Evening Reads

—“How Republicans’ ground operation with Hispanics could deliver Miami-Dade for Ron DeSantis” via Bianca Padró Ocasio and Ana Ceballos of the Miami Herald

—“FEMA, DeSantis reach deal to speed up debris removal in areas hard-hit by Ian” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics

—“Chamber poll: DeSantis over Charlie Crist by double-digits” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

—“Gavin Newsom vs. DeSantis is our inevitable culture war” via Ross Douthat of The New York Times

—“The Impeachment of Joe Biden” via Barton Gellman of The Atlantic

—“‘My son has never voted’: Mom rejects Marco Rubio’s claim that politics motivated Hialeah attack” via Sarah Blaskey and Nicholas Nehamas of the Miami Herald

—“Rubio says second arrest for beating of canvasser with bigoted history supports claims of political motive” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics

—“Prosecutors in ‘ghost’ candidate case resist political consultant’s removal request” via Jeff Weiner of the Orlando Sentinel

—“In prison, Parkland killer may lose what he appeared to prize most: fame” via Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun Sentinel

—“‘All hands on deck’: Top Senate Dems, Bakari Sellers, hit the trail for Loranne Ausley” via Renzo Downey of Florida Politics

—“Is being Mayor of St. Petersburg, Florida’s fifth-largest city, a remote job?” via Colleen Wright of the Tampa Bay Times

—“As Artemis I launch nears, more Orion capsules are on horizon” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“This race here is going to take the temperature of what happens in November, and I believe if we can win here, then we can shock the world.”

— Bakari Sellers, on Senate District 3 as a bellwether race.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights