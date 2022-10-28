Ron DeSantis revels in Elon Musk Twitter takeover

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledges that new Twitter owner Elon Musk is no “super-conservative,” but loves the “conniption” the billionaire’s new tech acquisition is causing elites and some left-leaning users nonetheless.

DeSantis delighted in the Musk acquisition during a campaign “pit stop” in Franklin County, saying that the left knows Musk is “going to open it up” in the wake of his $44 billion purchase of the platform.

“It’s not like he’s a super-conservative, but he understands the woke elites in this country are trying to shove an agenda down everybody’s throats,” DeSantis contended.

“They want to silence you and stifle you,” DeSantis asserted. “He takes umbrage at that.”

“Obviously he realizes these woke elites are bankrupt and they don’t have anything to offer our country,” DeSantis said of the South African billionaire. “By opening up platforms, it will allow the truth to disseminate more freely.”

DeSantis and Musk have demonstrated mutual enthusiasm for some months now, with the Governor siding with Musk in a recent flap over Starlink satellites used by Ukraine.

“When Russia invaded Ukraine, Elon Musk positioned his satellites over Ukraine and gave them these things. So they’ve actually been using his devices to be able to defend their country, and I guess some of the people in the government were attacking Musk,” DeSantis said. “And I’m just thinking to myself, ‘He’s doing this for free,’ Don’t bite the hand that feeds you. Good Lord!”

Musk has mused that DeSantis may be a good choice for President. DeSantis has agreed with Musk’s contentions that “whoever controls the teleprompter” controls President Joe Biden.

DeSantis, who says he doesn’t actually tweet himself, enthused months ago about the benefits of Musk owning Twitter.

“What Musk is trying to do is basically liberate it from being an agent of censorship into making it an actual open platform like it’s advertised,” DeSantis said.