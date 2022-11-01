Rick Scott says he has no ‘plan’ to challenge Leader McConnell

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to downplay rumblings of a rumored challenge to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell for leadership of Senate Republicans.

“I don’t have a plan to do that right now. The election is generally one week after this election, so we’ll see what happens,” Scott said Tuesday on the New Hampshire Today radio show, when asked directly if he intended to challenge the Kentucky Republican’s standing to possible become Majority Leader if Republicans regain Senate control.

Scott, who Chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has not endorsed McConnell despite multiple opportunities to do that for months.

He insists that while he has a “good working relationship” with McConnell, it’s simply too early to commit.

“He’ll decide if he’s going to continue to run. I assume he will,” Scott said on Fox News’ America Reports in September.

“I’m focused on the Senate,” Scott added. “I have a good working relationship with Mitch McConnell. And I’m going to focus on getting the Senate back.”

Scott made similar comments at the National Conservatism Conference earlier that month, cryptically telling reporters when asked “we’ll see what he wants to do” when asked about McConnell staying caucus leader.

The schism between Scott and McConnell was illustrated by their public split over Scott’s “12-point plan to rescue America.” McConnell slammed the plan’s suggestion of review of federal entitlement programs as a nonstarter if he led Senate Republicans next year.

Former President Donald Trump has reportedly urged Scott to make a play for McConnell’s post. McConnell says he has the votes to survive any such challenge, from Scott or anyone else.

McConnell has also been less than optimistic about Republicans taking the Senate again. The Kentucky Republican has doubts that Republicans have more than a 50/50 shot at taking back the Senate due to questionable candidates in certain races.