Ron DeSantis competitive with Donald Trump in more 2024 state polling

As tensions heat up between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, statewide polls continue to show Florida’s Governor competitive with the former President in a potential 2024 GOP Primary.

A poll from Victory Insights shows DeSantis and Trump tied at 50% after rounding. That poll was in the field Oct. 30 through Nov. 1. A memo accompanying the data release asserts Floridians are “split about the 2024 presidential race,” and a potential jump ball Primary in the Sunshine State speaks to that.

This result actually is a decline from a previous Victory Insights survey that showed DeSantis ahead of Donald Trump 61% to 39% back in July.

The Victory Insights poll was a small sample size: 243 Republican voters. Yet it tracks with other Florida polling showing DeSantis with a fighting chance against the man whose endorsement made him four years ago.

An August poll from the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab showed DeSantis marginally ahead in a hypothetical 2024 GOP Primary, with 47% support compared to 45% for the former President.

A survey of 656 likely Republican voters also released in July by Blueprint Polling shows DeSantis the choice of 51% when voters who lean one way or another are considered, with a 12-point lead over Trump at 39%.

But DeSantis’ strength against Trump isn’t limited to Florida.

Though a small sample size (213 voters), a Georgia poll pitting Trump and DeSantis shows the Florida Governor ahead 52% to 36%. Echelon Insights conducted that poll between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2. This comports with other Georgia polling this cycle showing DeSantis getting the duke in the Peach State.

The poll trend in Florida, Georgia and beyond shows an increasingly competitive dynamic, which clearly concerns Trump, who will rally in Florida Sunday with Marco Rubio and without the man he now calls “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

“We’re winning big, big, big in the Republican Party for the nomination like nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said of a potential 2024 Primary Saturday in Pennsylvania, spotlighting a favorable national poll. “There it is, Trump at 71%, Ron DeSanctimonious at 10%.”