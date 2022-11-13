November 13, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Veteran-owned GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse to open near Florida Capitol

Peter SchorschNovember 13, 20223min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida students ready for a future of work — with help from Deloitte

APoliticalHeadlines

Nicole weakens to tropical storm over east-central Florida

APoliticalHeadlines

TS Nicole threatens Florida

GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse
The brick-and-mortar will open in December 2022 or early 2023.

A Tallahassee-based Veteran-owned business, GroundOps Roastery + Bakehouse, hasn’t even opened its brick-and-mortar doors yet, and is already making mouths water and sugar levels rise with sweet and savory cinnamon rolls coming from their “underground ops test kitchen.”

GroundOps has already built a cult following on social media selling exclusively and taking orders through Facebook and Instagram. Their popularity on social media has enabled them to begin construction on a brick-and-mortar location in midtown Tallahassee, less than a mile away from the Florida Capitol, where Chris Smith will serve as the chief baker and his son, Conner Smith, will be the head coffee roaster.

GroundOps founder Chris Smith is a retiring Sheriff’s detective who also served in the U.S. Navy from 1986-90 on the U.S.S. Independence.

After serving in the Navy, he worked in the private sector and then for the Attorney General’s Office under Bill McCollum from 2008-10. He currently works as a Leon County Sheriff’s Deputy, however, he has always kept his love of food close. As a fan of baked goods, he started creating his own culinary creations, experimenting first with cinnamon rolls — his personal favorite. Now, he is turning that passion into a full-fledged business.

Chris has always abided by his personal mantra: “If it’s not done well, it’s not worth doing.” That’s why he only uses the freshest ingredients, never cuts corners, makes all his sauces, and cooks the savory roll fillings like meatballs and pulled pork himself.

The target opening date of the brick-and-mortar is December 2022 or early 2023. Until then, you can support this Veteran-owned business by visiting GroundOps on Facebook or Instagram, which showcases some of the new flavors Chris has come up with, including a pizza roll and another roll that features slow-roasted pork with pineapple and cheddar.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElection Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories