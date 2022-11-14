Last Call for 11.14.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is batting a thousand.

The organization, which represents more than 600,000 Hispanic-owned businesses, endorsed 76 candidates in the 2022 Midterms and all of them won.

“We are elated that the candidates we endorsed in both parties have all secured their positions and look forward to working with them to keep building a stronger Florida that is open to all and prioritizes a good business environment,” FSHCC President and CEO Julio Fuentes said.

“Our state is a prime example of the drive and entrepreneurship Hispanics bring to America, and the business environment has allowed the more than 600,000 Hispanic-owned businesses we represent to thrive and contribute more than $90 billion to our economy every year.”

Fuentes worked with his chief adviser, Converge Public Strategies Chair Jonathan Kilman, to craft a bipartisan slate of winning endorsements and to conduct Hispanic voter outreach across the state throughout the election season.

FSHCC’s endorsements included Gov. Ron DeSantis at the top of the ballot as well as 75 candidates running for seats in the state Legislature, including 22 Senate candidates and 53 House candidates. The organization’s state legislative endorsements included members of both parties.

A full list of FSHCC’s 2022 endorsements is available online.

“We should not have a Senate GOP leadership vote until we have a clear explanation for why our 2022 campaign efforts failed and until we have a clear understanding of the political and policy direction for the GOP Senate moving forward.”

— U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, supporting a delay in Senate Republicans’ leadership vote.

