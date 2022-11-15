November 15, 2022
Personnel note: Cynthia Henderson joins Converge Public Strategies
Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson is taking her considerable experience to Converge Public Strategies

Cynthia Henderson
She joins as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based state government relations practice.

Veteran lobbyist Cynthia Henderson has joined Converge Public Strategies as a partner and co-chair of the firm’s Tallahassee-based Florida state government relations practice.

Henderson brings over 20 years of advocacy experience to Converge’s Florida team. Before joining Converge, she maintained a boutique government relations firm after serving as Secretary of Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation and Secretary of Florida’s Department of Management Services.

“Cynthia’s joining Converge is a great merging of interests. She is highly respected, has done it all, and will immediately add value to our firm’s clients. Our firm’s diverse experience and relationships will also serve Cynthia’s clients well,” said Jonathan Kilman, Chairman and CEO of Converge Public Strategies.

Henderson, an attorney, began her career assisting clients in land development, land use contracts, real estate development, environmental permitting and administrative approvals. While working in state government, she was credited with successful strategic planning, design and procurement of the MyFlorida.com website, the People First online HR system, and the MyFloridaMarketplace eprocurement system.

Since leaving public service, she has continued to work on real estate and land matters while lobbying on a broad range of policy and regulatory issues before Florida’s legislative and executive branches. She represents clients on issues relating to health care, technology, environment, water, infrastructure, engineering, entertainment and hospitality.

“I am excited to join a firm that can benefit from my deep lobbying and leadership experience. This collaboration will create an opportunity for me to work with an incredibly strong team of experts in our business, resulting in opportunities for both our clients,” Henderson said. “Converge has taken off quickly in Florida and major markets like New York City and Chicago. As co-chair of the state lobbying practice in Florida, I will help lead client growth and service here, while also leveraging the entire Converge platform.”

Converge Public Strategies, previously known as Converge Government Affairs, is a national firm that provides state, local, and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

In addition to its Miami headquarters, Converge has a presence in Orlando, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. It also has offices in major cities, such as New York City, New Orleans and Houston. Earlier this year, it further expanded with new government relations practices in Illinois and Missouri.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

