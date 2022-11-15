Broward County Schools Superintendent fired at last meeting of Governor-appointed majority Board

Broward County Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright was fired Monday night at the last scheduled meeting of the Board containing a majority of Gov. Ron DeSantis appointees, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Cartwright came in as the interim leader of the country’s sixth-largest school district when the aftershocks of the Parkland school shooting resulted in the arrest and firing of the previous Superintendent in the spring of 2021, Robert Runcie. She was named Superintendent of the district in February.
Though she was not in a decision-making capacity during the controversy that resulted in the removal of four Broward County School Board members that a grand jury report found “neglect of duty,” Cartwright soon found herself in the crosshairs of the four Board members DeSantis appointed in their stead.
She had been given 90 days to improve on Oct. 25, according to the Sun-Sentinel, but a scathing audit regarding two county contracts proved to be the last straw.
The discussion of her continued employment was not warned, but DeSantis-appointed School Board member Daniel Foganholi, who lost his bid for the Coral Springs City Commission last week, made the surprise motion at about 9 p.m. Monday.
After some back-and-forth, his fellow DeSantis appointees on the Board agreed, with the elected members opposed.
A special meeting planned for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday will name an interim leader, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Torey Alston, the current Chair of the Board and the sole member who will stay on the Board after this month, said, “I think it’s time to blow up this incompetence, get rid of this culture of corruption.”
The firing could be undone, however. Two of the four Board members elected expressed either support or willingness to give Cartwright time to improve the district’s operation in their Sun-Sentinel editorial board questionnaires.
Before her firing, Cartwright said she was working on improvements. “I‘ve taken swift and immediate, very clear action,” she said. “When I put corrective actions in place, somehow it becomes my fault. I am rising to the challenge, not running from it.”
Cartwright was leading the district when Broward became the first school district to mandate masks in defiance of the DeSantis’ decree that public schools could not require student mask-wearing.
On Monday, she became the second Superintendent involved in that imbroglio to lose her job. Alachua County Schools Superintendent Carlee Simon also lost her job soon after a DeSantis appointee joined the Alachua County School Board.
In a September state Board of Education meeting, Board Chair Tom Grady inquired as to whether Cartwright could be fired for defying the Governor’s order regarding masks. The board’s attorney had told him that it was a decision at the local level because each county’s Board hires its Superintendent.
5 comments
SteveHC
November 15, 2022 at 9:36 am
Just another example of how DeSantis is in fact an autocrat who in truth has ZERO respect for, belief in or interest in promoting genuine democracy.
Gregory Ross
November 15, 2022 at 9:40 am
So begins the Great Purge and the acceleration of the decline of Florida Public Schools, as planned by DeSantis and Moms for ‘Liberty’. Be prepared for other districts with the extremist board members in the majority to fire their superintendent. It will take years for Florida to recover from the anticipated damage these unqualified school board members will inflict upon our schools, teachers, and students. Voters will not correct this issue until the damage is done and made public over the next 4-6 years. While the rest of the country progresses, Florida education will fall back decades as high-quality teachers, administration, and even students flee to states that actually care about quality public education. This is only part of the cause of the sinking of Florida education. The other half being the vast sucking of public education funds into the hands of for-profit schools, most of them failing institutions for education. As Ross Perot said, listen for that “giant sucking sound”.
Tjb
November 15, 2022 at 9:44 am
DeSantis should be fired for not fixing the insurance crisis in Florida. He had 4 years to fix it. Cartwright had less than a year to fix the School District problems.
It's Complicated
November 15, 2022 at 10:07 am
In case you missed it, last week the voters had the opportunity to fire DeSantis, and decided by an almost 20-point margin to keep him.
Gregory Ross
November 15, 2022 at 10:29 am
Only 4.6 million voters of 14.4 million registered voters decided to keep him. Hardly an endorsement.