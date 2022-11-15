November 15, 2022
Sarasota Republicans freak out at what’s for sale at Venice Pride
Image via Venice Pride

Jacob OglesNovember 15, 20223min2

Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 8.34.52 AM
Sex toys were sold by drag queens at the event.

Republican officials in Sarasota are expressing outrage that sex toys were publicly sold at Venice Pride.

Jack Brill, acting Chair of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, said if the Pride celebration claims to be a family-friendly event, there shouldn’t be booths with thong-wearing drag queens hocking such merchandise.

“An outrageous and unacceptable display went on Sunday at the Venice Pride Festival that requires a full investigation. A display of rainbow colored dildos were for sale at a sidewalk booth with children walking by, while a pair of drag queens in thongs, tutus and spike heels danced lasciviously in front of the gazebo in Centennial Park,” Brill said.

While similar goods can be found in any mall with a Spencer’s, Brill said this was a matter of public concern because booths were found at a community event held on public property.

“This was done on Venice city property with a Venice city permit approved by staff and promoted on the Venice government website. All of this is wildly unacceptable,” Brill said. “We are demanding a full investigation be launched into this affront to our children and our community. We need to know who approved it and who oversaw such a travesty.”

The outrage comes on the heels of similar controversy around Pride events and drag queen story hours around the state.

Florida Politics has reached out to LGBTQ Social Movement, the organizers of Venice Pride, for comment.

“The Republican Party of Sarasota County will not stand by while our children’s innocence is violated,” Brill said.

“Just as we committed unparalleled resources to elect School Board members in August who will protect our children in the schools, so we will fight to protect them at every point in our communities. We know our Republican Venice City Council Members will take the lead and require this investigation be untaken immediately and a pause be placed on future permits for these groups until it is completed. There must be accountability to ensure this cannot happen again.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

2 comments

  • Wlm L. Leap

    November 15, 2022 at 9:11 am

    THIS from members of a political party whose “leader” brags openly about grabbing women by their most intimate anatomy ? Those remarks are hardly family friendly, and more offensive to young people than are rubber toys, These irate persons best tend to their own households first, before raising complaints about their (queer) neighbors.

    Reply

  • Donald J Trump

    November 15, 2022 at 9:45 am

    As a New York liberal at heart, I care nothing about vulgar shows in front of God and everyone. I just use the men in women’s sports issue to rope in stupid religious people. Vote for me anyway in 2024. Send me more money as well. Need legal defense.

    Reply

