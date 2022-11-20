Ron DeSantis presents ‘blueprint for success’ at Republican Jewish Coalition presidential cattle call

Gov. Ron DeSantis, at the first cattle call for 2024 presidential contenders, touted his record as a proven path for victory for other Republicans.

“What the election results in Florida show is that Florida really has a blueprint for success,” he said.

The Florida Governor, fresh off a landslide re-election, spoke at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s annual leadership summit in Las Vegas. He enjoyed a high-profile speaking slot on Saturday evening.

Fox News reports DeSantis received multiple standing ovations. With the particular audience in front of him in mind, DeSantis noted he performed especially well with Jewish voters, according to exit polling.

“We won the highest share of the Jewish vote for any Republican candidate in Florida history,” DeSantis said.

He defeated Democrat Charlie Crist earlier this month by 19 percentage points, the largest victory for any Republican Governor in Florida.

And he also spoke specifically about foreign policy issues in Israel, referencing an historic official trip he took to Israel in his first year as Governor.

DeSantis’ re-election campaign shared excerpts of the Vegas speech on social media, itself a notable act since DeSantis cannot seek re-election as Governor and has not officially announced he will run for President in 2024.

“We’re all about exercising leadership and delivering results for people that we represent,” DeSantis said. “I did not take any polls when I became Governor all the way through this entire term. The job of a leader is not to stick your finger in the wind and try to contort yourself to wherever public opinion may be trending on one given moment. No, the job of a leader is to set out a vision, to execute that vision, to show people that it’s the right vision and to deliver concrete results.

“When you do that, the people respond, and boy on Nov. 8 did they ever respond.”

DeSantis was among several speakers at a three-day confab considered the first post-midterm assembly of prospects to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024. His name was notably the first listed on an e-vote to the event.

Former President Donald Trump, who already announced a bid for the White House last week, also spoke at the event. But he was a last-minute addition to the meeting’s list of guests.

Nikki Haley, a former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador, spoke before DeSantis took the stage. Other expected speakers include former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.