November 22, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida releases Medicaid data; managed care procurement underway

Christine Jordan SextonNovember 22, 20224min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesOrlando

Bank analysts: Disney’s bad morale, Bob Chapek’s creative struggles led to Bob Iger’s return

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 11.22.22 — Happy Thanksgiving!

HeadlinesOrlando

What does Disney’s surprise CEO switch mean for park visitors?

Digital currency USA dollar sign on abstract HUD technology background. Futuristic hi-tech digital money.Electronic economy of the future. Vector
Data must be released at least 90 days before the invitation to negotiate

The state’s Medicaid managed care procurement officially is underway.

The Agency for Health Care Administration on Tuesday morning released the Medicaid data book. Florida Statutes require AHCA to publish a data book at least 90 days before issuing the invitation to negotiate (ITN) for the statewide Medicaid managed care (SMMC) program.

AHCA will host a three-hour public meeting to address questions about the SMMC Data book on Jan. 5 in Tallahassee. The meeting agenda will be published Dec. 29 and made available here.

The data book provides relevant background information that managed care plans will want to have as they decide whether to compete to participate in the Medicaid managed care regions.

Florida’s existing managed care contracts expire on Dec. 31, 2024, which means AHCA wants to start the process to solicit new contracts.

The multi-year contracts are worth tens of billions to the Medicaid managed care companies that submit winning bids. Plans that aren’t chosen to participate in the program are locked out for six years unless they buy or merge with another health plan.

For more than a decade, Florida has required most Medicaid managed care beneficiaries, from the cradle to the grave, to enroll in a managed care plan for the delivery of their health care. The Legislature this year agreed to make changes to the law, mostly administrative. Gone is a requirement that the agency issue separate Medicaid bids in each Medicaid managed care region. Additionally, lawmakers agreed to merge the number of Medicaid regions from 11 to nine.

To help prepare for the upcoming procurement, the state this summer issued a five-page request for information asking those with experience in the Medicaid managed health care and Medicaid managed long-term care industries to provide the state with innovative ideas and best practices to improve Medicaid for patients who receive care and providers who render services.

AHCA received 54 responses to the request for information it posted in May. Insurance companies and managed care providers that responded include Aetna; AmeriHealth Caritas Florida, Inc; Chrysalis Health; Community Care Plan; Community Health Choices; Humana Medical Plan, Inc.; MCNA Insurance Company; Molina Healthcare of Florida, Inc; Simply Healthcare Plans, Inc and Sunshine State Health Plan.

The Florida Hospice & Palliative Care, Florida Hospital, Florida Medical, Florida Pharmacy, and Florida Behavioral Health associations also submitted electronic responses to the agency’s request. So did the Florida Associations of Community Health Centers, Health Plans and Managing Entities.

Post Views: 0

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBank analysts: Disney's bad morale, Bob Chapek's creative struggles led to Bob Iger's return

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories