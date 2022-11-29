Latest on the Senate legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the Senate legislative merry-go-round.

Off: Caroline Goodner is off as an administrative assistant to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.

On: President Kathleen Passidomo tapped Tracy Cantella to be the next Senate Secretary.

On and off: Patty Harrison and Andrew Liebert joined Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton’s office as legislative aides. John Hinchee is off as Albritton’s legislative aide.

On: Alicia Araya is on as a legislative aide to Hialeah Gardens Republican Sen. Bryan Avila.

Off: Dee Alexander is off as legislative aide to Nassau County Republican Sen. Aaron Bean.

On: Khadeidra Willis is on as a legislative aide to Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman.

Off: Angel Gonzalez is off, and Sherese Gainous is on as a legislative aide to Plantation Democratic Sen. Lauren Book.

Off: RaShon Young is off as legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy.

On: Denise DeBow, Lara Medley and Brittney Rembert are on as legislative aides to Lakeland Republican Sen. Colleen Burton.

On: Lentera Buskirk and Aaron Courtney is on as legislative aides to Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins.

On: Farisha Hamid is on as a legislative aide to Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis.

On: Brendan Burke is on as a legislative aide to Pinellas County Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie.

Off: Jacob Flaherty is off as legislative aide to Broward County Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.

On: Ana Del Valle is on as a legislative aide to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.

On: Sharon Stewart is on as a legislative aide to St. Lucie Republican Sen. Erin Grall.

On: Hunter Flack and Victoria Brill are on as legislative aides to Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters.

On: Ashley Overend is on as a legislative aide to Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper.

Off: Arbie Nickerson is off as legislative aide to Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shev Jones.

On: Albert Griffith, Krissy Houlihan, and Timothy Morris are on as legislative aides to Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin.

On and off: Suzanne McGuire is on, and Suzanne McGuire is off as legislative aide to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry.

Off: Robert Heere is off as legislative aide to St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.

On: Paloma Alvarez-Garrandes is on as a legislative aide to Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

On: Michael Brien and Anika Hamilton are on as legislative aides to Orange County Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson.