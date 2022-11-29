Latest on the Senate legislative staffing merry-go-round

With a tip of the hat for LobbyTools, here are the latest movements — on and off — the Senate legislative merry-go-round.
Off: Caroline Goodner is off as an administrative assistant to the Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Environment and General Government.
On: President Kathleen Passidomo tapped Tracy Cantella to be the next Senate Secretary.
On and off: Patty Harrison and Andrew Liebert joined Bartow Republican Sen. Ben Albritton’s office as legislative aides. John Hinchee is off as Albritton’s legislative aide.
On: Alicia Araya is on as a legislative aide to Hialeah Gardens Republican Sen. Bryan Avila.
Off: Dee Alexander is off as legislative aide to Nassau County Republican Sen. Aaron Bean.
On: Khadeidra Willis is on as a legislative aide to Boynton Beach Democratic Sen. Lori Berman.
Off: Angel Gonzalez is off, and Sherese Gainous is on as a legislative aide to Plantation Democratic Sen. Lauren Book.
Off: RaShon Young is off as legislative aide to Orlando Democratic Sen. Randolph Bracy.
On: Denise DeBow, Lara Medley and Brittney Rembert are on as legislative aides to Lakeland Republican Sen. Colleen Burton.
On: Lentera Buskirk and Aaron Courtney is on as legislative aides to Tampa Republican Sen. Jay Collins.
On: Farisha Hamid is on as a legislative aide to Jacksonville Democratic Sen. Tracie Davis.
On: Brendan Burke is on as a legislative aide to Pinellas County Republican Sen. Nick DiCeglie.
Off: Jacob Flaherty is off as legislative aide to Broward County Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer.
On: Ana Del Valle is on as a legislative aide to Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia.
On: Sharon Stewart is on as a legislative aide to St. Lucie Republican Sen. Erin Grall.
On: Hunter Flack and Victoria Brill are on as legislative aides to Sarasota Republican Sen. Joe Gruters.
On: Ashley Overend is on as a legislative aide to Clearwater Republican Sen. Ed Hooper.
Off: Arbie Nickerson is off as legislative aide to Miami Gardens Democratic Sen. Shev Jones.
On: Albert Griffith, Krissy Houlihan, and Timothy Morris are on as legislative aides to Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin.
On and off: Suzanne McGuire is on, and Suzanne McGuire is off as legislative aide to Gainesville Republican Sen. Keith Perry.
Off: Robert Heere is off as legislative aide to St. Petersburg Democratic Sen. Darryl Rouson.
On: Paloma Alvarez-Garrandes is on as a legislative aide to Doral Republican Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.
On: Michael Brien and Anika Hamilton are on as legislative aides to Orange County Democratic Sen. Geraldine Thompson.