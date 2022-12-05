Rick Scott lauds Elon Musk’s Hunter Biden disclosures

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is finally getting some of the details he wanted about alleged suppression of Hunter Biden controversies, and he credits Twitter CEO Elon Musk for the transparency.

During a Monday interview on the Fox Business Network, the Florida Senator enthused about the revelations brought forth last week.

“It sure sounds like social media works for the (Joe) Biden administration. Whatever the Biden administration says, I mean, this is basically stopping freedom of speech,” Scott told host Maria Bartiromo.

Scott, however, neglected to mention that the revelations stem from 2020, when Biden was simply a candidate and did not have any governmental authority.

“So these social media companies have got to come clean with exactly what they’re doing. I’m glad Elon Musk is doing that. I’m glad that he’s putting it out there,” Scott continued.

“The public should have a right to know what these companies are doing. How they’re censoring free speech. How they’re reducing their ability to get information. They should be telling us exactly what they’re doing. But they don’t. And they work for the Democrats. We’ve got to stop this,” Scott contended, before urging “Americans to get mad about what’s happening in this country.”

Scott’s comments come after a Friday afternoon release of information from Musk and Twitter, facilitated by journalist Matt Taibbi, that suggested a pattern of information curation for both parties, but which favored Democrats. That included deletion of tweets, including compromising photographs of Hunter Biden, as well as the blocking of direct links to the story during the 2020 Presidential campaign.

Back when Scott expected Republicans to take back the Senate, he made the case for investigations of Hunter Biden, which are now less likely given no chance of GOP control of the chamber.

“No one wants to go after somebody, but we do expect to get the facts,” Scott said. “You’re the President of the United States. Your son’s doing business in places around the world. We ought to know exactly what’s happening.”

“I think he needs to come clean, tell us exactly what’s going on. He needs to come testify. We need to know exactly what the FBI has been doing. We’ve got to get the facts for the American public,” Scott said in September.

Scott called for “the facts” on more than one occasion. Even before Joe Biden entered the White House, Scott was urging former President Donald Trump to appoint a Special Counsel.

“I think they’re going to have done a lot of bad things,” Scott said.

That Special Counsel, of course, never came to pass.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.