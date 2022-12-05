Florida GOP posts $1M VIP tickets for Ron DeSantis inauguration festivities

Five lucky groups can pay for VIP access to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration for the price of $1 million.

The package is the top prize for donations to the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF). Paying top dollar earns VIP tickets and more, including recognition as an “Inauguration Chair” Sponsor in the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.

Prize packages range from $25,000 to the $1 million package, but only five packages each are available in the $1 million and $500,000 cohorts.

At the starting price, donors earn two VIP tickets for the swearing-in ceremony, two VIP tickets to the Governor’s Inaugural Ball, two commemorative inaugural gift packages and recognition as a sponsor of the ball.

The final tier earns 10 tickets to the Candlelight Dinner, swearing-in ceremony tickets and Inaugural Ball; two tickets to A Toast to One Million Mamas; 10 commemorative inaugural gift packages; a photo opportunity; and recognition as an Inaugural Chair. Prizes for the $500,000 tier are the same as the $1 million tier, except donors are recognized as a “Host Committee Sponsor” instead of an Inaugural Chair.

The Republican Governor will be officially sworn in for a second term on Jan. 3 at noon. With a decisive victory on Election Night and new Republican supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, DeSantis will begin his second term with a clear mandate from Florida voters.

The RPOF donation packages, marked under a mock seal for the Governor of the “Free State of Florida,” include access to the inauguration hotels and VIP transportation. VIPs will have preferred seating to all inauguration activities. However, sponsors must register for each event or they will lose their tickets.

Ticket registration closes at the end of business on Dec. 22. Sponsorship contributions are due no later than Dec. 28.

DeSantis’ first inauguration was more low-key than former Gov. Rick Scott’s. Scott held an inauguration parade. DeSantis opted instead to hold a baptism ceremony for his son, Mason, who was then the first couple’s youngest child.