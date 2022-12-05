December 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida GOP posts $1M VIP tickets for Ron DeSantis inauguration festivities
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 1/8/19-First Lady Casey DeSantis and Gov. Ron DeSantis during Florida's 46th Governor's Inaugural Ball, Tuesday in Tallahassee.

Renzo DowneyDecember 5, 20223min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Freshman Senators to lead major panels as committee assignments handed out

HeadlinesOrlando

Universal ‘literally right on track’ for Epic Universe’s 2025 opening

HeadlinesInfluence

Tallahassee docs: Forget the pen and paper. There’s an app for new patient paperwork.

FLAPOL010819CH087
Five top donors will be named Inauguration Chairs.

Five lucky groups can pay for VIP access to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ inauguration for the price of $1 million.

The package is the top prize for donations to the Republican Party of Florida (RPOF). Paying top dollar earns VIP tickets and more, including recognition as an “Inauguration Chair” Sponsor in the Governor’s Inaugural Ball.

Prize packages range from $25,000 to the $1 million package, but only five packages each are available in the $1 million and $500,000 cohorts.

At the starting price, donors earn two VIP tickets for the swearing-in ceremony, two VIP tickets to the Governor’s Inaugural Ball, two commemorative inaugural gift packages and recognition as a sponsor of the ball.

The final tier earns 10 tickets to the Candlelight Dinner, swearing-in ceremony tickets and Inaugural Ball; two tickets to A Toast to One Million Mamas; 10 commemorative inaugural gift packages; a photo opportunity; and recognition as an Inaugural Chair. Prizes for the $500,000 tier are the same as the $1 million tier, except donors are recognized as a “Host Committee Sponsor” instead of an Inaugural Chair.

The Republican Governor will be officially sworn in for a second term on Jan. 3 at noon. With a decisive victory on Election Night and new Republican supermajorities in both houses of the Legislature, DeSantis will begin his second term with a clear mandate from Florida voters.

The RPOF donation packages, marked under a mock seal for the Governor of the “Free State of Florida,” include access to the inauguration hotels and VIP transportation. VIPs will have preferred seating to all inauguration activities. However, sponsors must register for each event or they will lose their tickets.

Ticket registration closes at the end of business on Dec. 22. Sponsorship contributions are due no later than Dec. 28.

DeSantis’ first inauguration was more low-key than former Gov. Rick Scott’s. Scott held an inauguration parade. DeSantis opted instead to hold a baptism ceremony for his son, Mason, who was then the first couple’s youngest child.

Post Views: 0

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousUniversal 'literally right on track' for Epic Universe's 2025 opening

nextFreshman Senators to lead major panels as committee assignments handed out

2 comments

  • Elliott Offen

    December 5, 2022 at 4:29 pm

    Oh my God what hogs. Unbelievable these poor rednecks vote themselves into the poor house by voting GOP hog. Just no self esteem left for the trailer park Trumpists.

    Reply

  • eva

    December 5, 2022 at 4:37 pm

    I regularly generated more than $26,380 in additional domestic revenue thanks to quick replay and enduring online engagement. My highest (hbf-50) domestic sales resulted in actual earnings of $18,636. Without a doubt, everyone can now.

    Use this to boost your online income———————>>> splendorousbolone.netlify.app

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories