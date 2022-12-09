Kent Stermon found dead in Mayport

One of the most connected political figures in Northeast Florida has passed away just hours after being discharged from hospital for a stroke.

As multiple sources are reporting, Kent Stermon was found dead in his car at the Mayport Post Office Thursday night.

Stermon, who was 50 years old, had been dealing with profound health issues of his own in the days before his death. He told Florida Politics on Thursday, just hours before he was found dead, that he had suffered a stroke on Monday but was upbeat.

“I am stepping about as far from politics as I can right now,” Stermon texted. “My prognosis is positive and I just got discharged from hospital but I have a ton of work to do to get healthy.”

As WJXT notes, “Stermon served as a board member on Florida’s State University System. According to the board website, Stermon was president of Total Military Management and also served on the Florida Highway Patrol Advisory Council and was Chair of the Governor’s Public Safety Transition Advisory Committee.”

The Board of Governors offered a statement to First Coast News about Stermon’s passing.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Governor Kent Stermon. For the last three years, Kent has served on this board with distinction. He has been a champion of higher education and student success in Florida and a long-time supporter of the University of North Florida in many ways throughout the years. The Board of Governors sends its heartfelt condolences to Kent’s family during this difficult time.”

Stermon had a unique role in regional politics, making connections particularly for Ron DeSantis’ once-unlikely path to the 2018 Republican nomination for Governor.

Stermon, who rented a home to DeSantis while he was in Congress, helped build a bridge to the Northeast Florida establishment in both fundraising and endorsements.

When endorsements were slow going for DeSantis, Northeast Florida pols were pivotal in changing the trend around the time of a DeSantis/Adam Putnam debate in Jacksonville.

Ahead of that debate, former Sen. Rob Bradley and Rep. Travis Cummings issued a joint endorsement of DeSantis.

Cummings, Stermon’s college roommate and a friend of 32 years, was one of many shaken by his passing Friday.

“My family and the NE Florida community are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Kent Stermon. I would ask that everyone have Christie and Abbie in their thoughts and prayers, while respecting their privacy. I don’t think Kent’s contributions to our community, our first responders and to those in need will ever be fully known or realized,” Cummings texted.

Stermon was one of the closest allies of former Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams also, with an influence over JSO throughout his term.

Mayor Lenny Curry also counted Stermon as a friend and ally, and they collaborated politically in recent years, including hosting an early fundraiser in Jacksonville for former Senate candidate Herschel Walker of Georgia.

Rep. Mike Waltz also offered comment on Twitter.

“Praying for his family during this difficult time,” he said, responding to a news story about Stermon’s passing.

Expect updates to this article as comment comes in.