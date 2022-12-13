Personnel note: Jeff Miller joins Ballard Partners’ D.C. office

Top government relations firm Ballard Partners has added former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller to its Washington, D.C. team.

“As the 118th Congress prepares to convene with new House leadership in a few weeks, we are delighted to have such a respected former member of the House Republican Leadership join our Washington office,” said Brian Ballard, the firm’s president and founder. “Our firm’s clients will be uniquely served by Jeff’s special insights, experience and relationships in Congress.”

Miller represented North Florida in Congress 2001-17 and spent three of his eight terms as Chair of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

He was also a senior member of the Armed Services Committee and a member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. He also served in the state House from 1998 through 2001.

A Florida native, Miller earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida. He and his wife, Vicki, have two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

“I am excited to be joining Brian and the exceptional team of professionals at Ballard Partners,” Miller said. “As the new Congress convenes and begins its important work, I look forward to assisting the firm’s clients in the new political environment in Washington.”

Miller joins 20-plus other government affairs professionals on the D.C. team led by Dan McFaul, who last month was elevated to managing partner of the Washington office.

Ballard Partners has long been one of the largest and most lucrative lobbying firms in Florida. In recent years it has quickly expanded to become a national powerhouse as well.

The bipartisan firm set up shop in D.C. in the early days of the Trump administration and has since expanded further. It entered the international governmental relations arena two years ago, setting up an office in Israel and, later, Turkey in addition to representing multiple foreign governments in Washington.

More recently, the firm gained a foothold in the California market with the opening of a new office in Los Angeles.