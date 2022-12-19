Personnel note: Drew Meiner exits DeSantis administration, joins Capital City Consulting

Drew Meiner, a longtime staffer to Gov. Ron DeSantis, is joining the team at Capital City Consulting.

“Drew has been a great, long-standing member of our team and we wish him the best in his next chapter. As an avid golfer, I wish him well, hope he stays out of the rough and hits only fairways and greens in his future rounds,” DeSantis said in a statement to Florida Politics.

Meiner currently serves as a senior adviser to DeSantis, but has been working with the Governor since his time in Congress. He also served as a high-level staffer in the Governor’s successful statewide campaigns.

“Working for Governor Desantis these past eight years has been the honor of a lifetime. Whether it was late nights on the campaign trail or early mornings in the Governor’s office, I’ll always be thankful for the trust he and the First Lady placed in me. I’m proud to consider them friends and will always be Team DeSantis,” he said.

“I’m excited and thankful for the opportunity to join the team at Capital City Consulting. Nick Iarossi and Ron LaFace have established themselves as the preeminent firm in Tallahassee where their expertise and relationships have paid dividends for clients both in Florida and nationally. I look forward to bringing my years of experience in the Governor’s Office to the firm and building on that success.”

Meiner bolsters the roster of one of the most successful lobbying firms in the state. CCC, led by co-founders Iarossi and LaFace, consistently ranks among the top five firms in the state by quarterly revenues.

The firm has undertaken a significant expansion in recent months, acquiring the firm Prodigy Public Affairs as part of an effort to boost their presence in the South Florida market.

While Iarossi is particularly known for his expertise on gaming issues — he was INFLUENCE Magazine’s 2021 “Lobbyist of the Year” — the firm employs more than a dozen lobbyists who represent companies and organizations from a broad array of industries.

“As Governor DeSantis’ longest standing staff member, Drew has incredible insight into how the Governor and his administration approach governance. His credibility and likeability within state government is unmatched and we are excited to bring his talents to serve CCC’s clients,” Iarossi said.