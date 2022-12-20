December 20, 2022
John Stemberger endorses Christian Ziegler for Florida GOP chair
John Stemberger

The Florida Family Policy Council leader has long been a socially conservative force.

Christian Ziegler just landed a bit of critical support for his run for Republican Party of Florida chair. John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, endorsed the Sarasota Republican to take over the state party.

“I wholeheartedly endorse Christian Ziegler,” Stemberger said in a statement. “He is a pro-life, pro-family and strong social conservative. He has a long history of fighting for conservative values; taking on important local issues; protecting the role of parents; raising money for conservative causes; getting principled Republicans elected at all levels of government; and leading the growth of the Republican Party of Florida.

Stemberger for years has remained one of the most prominent social conservatives focused on state politics. His organization vocally supported a “parental rights” bill and other issues also championed by Moms For Liberty, a group co-founded in Florida by Ziegler’s wife, Sarasota County School Board Chair Bridget Ziegler.

Christian Ziegler now serves as vice chair of the Republican Party of Florida. He notably was elected to that role as another Sarasota Republican, state Sen. Joe Gruters, served as chair of the Republican Party of Florida. Gruters isn’t seeking another term, and will run next year for treasurer of the Republican National Committee.

Notably, Gruters and Stemberger were occasionally at odds over policy issues. When Gruters filed a bill in the Florida Legislature to provide workforce protections for LGBTQ individuals, Stemberger called for his resignation.

Ziegler no longer holds public office; he chose not to seek re-election this year as a Sarasota County Commissioner. He also has a history of advocating for strong social conservative issues, most notably on gun rights.

He does face significant competition for the role of state chair. Evan Power, chair of the Leon County Republican Party, announced in November he’s running for state chair as well. Newly elected Lake County Republican Party Chair Anthony Sabatini is also expected to run.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

