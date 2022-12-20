Molina Healthcare Florida sponsors pop-up groceries for Christmas

Molina Healthcare Florida, in partnership with MolinaCares Accord and Reach St. Pete, is sponsoring grocery distribution pop-up sites in Pinellas County Thursday.

Those in need can pick-up free groceries at one of five locations throughout the county.

A pop-up at Enoch Davis Center, located at 1111 18th Ave. South in St. Pete will be open from 12-12:45 p.m.

Another location at Campbell Park Rec Center, located at 601 14th St. South in St. Pete, will be open from 1-1:45 p.m.

Later in the afternoon, those looking for grocery help this holiday season can visit Pinellas Hope, located at 5726 126th Ave. North in Clearwater, from 3:15-4 p.m.

The SPC Douglas L. Jameson Jr. Midtown Center at 1300 22nd St. South in St. Pete will be open for grocery pick-up from 4:30-5:15 p.m. and Northside Baptist Church at 6000 38th Ave. North in St. Pete will open its doors from 5:30-6 p.m.

There are no eligibility requirements to qualify and pre-registration is not required.

More information can be found online at reachstpete.org or by calling 727-275-8655.

Molina Healthcare is a FORTUNE 500 company that provides managed healthcare solutions under Florida Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance Marketplace. The company serves more than 5 million members.

MolinaCares Accord oversees the company’s community investment platform created to improve the health and wellbeing of disadvantaged populations.

Reach St. Pete is a local nonprofit that provides free resources to those experiencing homelessness or who are low-income or in at-risk situations.

Molina Healthcare has been active in the community this holiday season, partnering with Farm Share for food distribution events. The company provided $100,000 to Farm Share as part of its Operation Hurricane Ian Relief to support Farm Share’s mission to eliminate food insecurity throughout the state.

Company volunteers also helped prepare 5,000 Thanksgiving meals, including turkey, green beans, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce and pie, among other charitable giving and volunteer events.