January 5, 2023
Motorola to officially launch MOTO BUDS at CES 2023
Stock image via Adobe.

ear buds
The new ear buds will provide up to 28-hours of play-time.

Motorola is officially launching its new MOTO BUDS 600 ANC, wireless earbuds with Snapdragon sound technology, at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

The earbuds will be available beginning in January. They feature Clear Voice Capture technology utilizing Qualcomm’s chipset, used with twin ENC microphones to eliminate background noise and provide crystal clear voice calls. 

The buds also utilize a wireless charging case to provide up to 28 hours of playtime; touch control for easy volume control on calls and music; integrated Google Assistant for hands-free use; water resistance; two-source bluetooth connection and fast pairing.

Motorola, for its Edge 30 Fusion, recently launched its Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta, at Art Basel. The MOTO BUDS will be available in the exclusive color as part of the Motorola Edge bundle.

The included Snapdragon sound technology delivers superior sound for both music and calls. It utilizes a combination of high-quality audio, connectivity, and mobile innovations to provide high-resolution audio, clear voice calls and lag-free gaming audio with reliable connectivity and extended battery life. 

