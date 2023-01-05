January 5, 2023
Infant sleep safety tech company HALO to launch new wearable device at CES 2023
Stock image via Adobe.

sleeping baby
The device can track heart rate, temperature and more on the go.

HALO is saving its biggest launch of the year for the biggest tech event of the year. The sleep safety tech company is launching its new SleepSure device at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

SleepSure is a wearable baby monitor that tracks critical sleep measures in real time, including heart rate, rollover, skin temperature and movement. 

Parents can use the device to customize alerts to deliver information they deem the most helpful throughout their baby’s developmental stages. 

SleepSure also allows users to utilize insights from alerts and historic sleep data to adjust their baby’s environment to provide optimal sleeping conditions. The device also allows parents and caregivers to track an infant’s sleep wherever they are, whether in the car, on a walk or running errands, through the on-the-go mode, a feature currently unavailable in alternative sleep monitoring devices.

The company tested SleepSure among a diverse group of parents and caretakers.

“Nearly all of the parent testers asked reported that SleepSure helped them feel more confident in caring for their baby,” the company wrote in a press release. “And 90% felt the information SleepSure provides can help them make their babies’ sleep more comfortable too.”

The device is designed for infants from birth to 18 months and includes a wearable monitor with fabric bands in three sizes to accommodate growing babies. It also includes a base station and instructions on how to pair the device with the HALO app, which is free and does not require a subscription. 

The device will be available on HALO’s website in mid-December and in online retail shops nationwide in January.

The company will spotlight the new device at CES at a booth at Pepcom on Jan. 4. 

The company notes that SleepSure is not a medical device and should not be used as one. It is not designed to detect, diagnose, monitor, prevent, treat or cure any disease or health condition, including Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. Rather, the device is meant to provide parents and caregivers information to create a comfortable sleep environment for their infant. 

