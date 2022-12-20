December 20, 2022
Ron DeSantis directs $7 million to infrastructure projects in rural towns

Gray Rohrer

DeSantis insurance
The $7.15 million is nearly 24% of the money available in the Rural Infrastructure Fund.

Nine rural towns throughout Florida will receive more than $7 million for infrastructure improvement projects, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday.

“These strategic investments in our rural communities are important to families and businesses in rural Florida,” DeSantis said in a released statement. “Our rural communities are the backbone of our state and strengthening their infrastructure strengthens Florida as a whole.”

The money comes from the state’s Rural Infrastructure Fund, a $30 million pot overseen by the Department of Economic Opportunity.

“DEO is proud to support Governor DeSantis’ commitment to our state’s rural communities,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle, who is set to leave his position at the end of the year. “The Governor knows that the growth and development of Florida’s rural communities is paramount to Florida’s economic success, and under his leadership, DEO will continue to connect rural communities with opportunities that support generational growth and economic resilience.”

Here’s a breakdown of the $7.15 million that was doled out:

— Apalachicola will receive $300,000 for planning and design improvements for the city’s stormwater conveyance system.

— Belle Glade will get $291,732 for stormwater improvements planning and design for its downtown.

— Gretna will receive nearly half of the money, $3,501,840, to extend water, sewer and roads for a new manufacturing business.

— Hardee County is due $235,000 for planning and design for sewer improvements at Pioneer Park.

— Lawtey will receive $300,000 for the completion of its first phase of design for an upgrade of its water distribution system.

— Macclenny will get $905,000 to extend water and sewer utilities to serve a local elementary school and allow business development in an underdeveloped area.

— Palatka will get $555,518 to replace potable water lines in a commercial area “to support economic activity and retain 15 jobs,” a release from DeSantis’ office states.

— Suwannee County will get $764,601 to extend sewer infrastructure to support new hotels and businesses at the Interstate 10 interchange.

— The Town of White Springs will get $300,000 for water main replacements, extensions and upgrades to its water system.

Categories