MORAI to showcase latest autonomous driving simulation tech at CES 2023

Autonomous driving simulation technology company MORAI will showcase its latest advances and expansion into various unmanned systems at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas Jan. 5-8.

The company will display its work through its MORAI SIM simulation platform.

MORAI SIM helps users verify vehicles and systems by establishing a virtual environment, which digitally simulates everything from complex physical conditions to weather and lighting changes.

For self-driving vehicles, the platform simulates an environment identical to reality and provides a virtual platform that includes sensors, vehicle models and scenarios to enable verification and ensure reliability and safety within self-driving systems.

The platform allows users to run scenarios that cannot be safely road tested, such as those that evaluate pedestrian risk.

The company has expanded its simulation platform to now include a variety of unmanned vehicles, including aircraft, robots, vessels and unmanned ground vehicles.

“Next-generation mobility innovations such as UAM, unmanned robots and vessels are rapidly progressing,” said Jiwon Jung, CEO of MORAI. “Simulation has been drawing attention as a major breakthrough technology to promote mobility innovation as it can quickly, safely and cost-effectively verify the safety and functionality of autonomous driving systems. We plan to share MORAI’s innovative technologies and vision at CES 2023 in addition to strengthening our partnership with global partners.”

MORAI’s SIM Robotics, designed for robotics applications, can verify Autonomous Mobile Robots in a virtual environment. Those robots can understand and move through an environment independently, rather than relying on predefined paths, tracks or operator oversight.

Its new tech solution can model different types of robots, such as walking robots or manipulators, in addition to robots with wheels. The system applies different dynamics to express realistic movements in the simulator, as well as realistic environments where the robots may function, whether in factories or buildings, or on pedestrian roads.

The company also offers MORAI SIM AIR, a simulator for aviation mobility, including drones.

Additionally, MORAI SIM Traffic supports precise traffic control by simulating real-life traffic environments. That system can display autonomous vehicles on the road, as well as connected vehicles, pedestrians and infrastructure. The company notes that by reflecting the traffic volume information collected in real time, it is possible to analyze the effect on traffic flow from autonomous and connected vehicles.

The Korea-based company is the first in its home nation to have independently developed a full-stack self-driving simulation solution. MORAI provides the autonomous industry, research organizations and universities with autonomous driving simulation and has worked with several customers, including Hyundai, Samsung, Naver Labs, Korea Automobile Testing & Research Institute and the Korea Automotive Technology Institute.