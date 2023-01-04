Last Call for 1.4.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Attorney General Ashley Moody marked the beginning of Human Trafficking Prevention Month by highlighting educational materials that teach people how to recognize signs of human trafficking.

“Ending human trafficking in Florida is a top priority and while we made great strides toward this goal during my first term as Attorney General, we cannot relent in our efforts to prosecute traffickers and help victims. One way you can join our efforts is by learning how to spot and report suspicious activity,” Moody said.

The resources, housed on YouCanStopHT.com, include a fact sheet and “Rumors vs. Reality” section that dispels some common assumptions about human trafficking and trafficking victims. Floridians can also apply for one of two training programs — The 100 Percent Club and Highway Heroes.

The 100 Percent Club recognizes companies and organizations that take proactive steps and pledge to train their employees on the signs of human trafficking and how to report it safely and effectively.

The Highway Heroes campaign, meanwhile, is a partnership between the Attorney General’s Office and the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles that focuses on educating truckers. So far, more than 6,400 truckers have signed up for the program.

Additionally, Moody’s office holds an annual Human Trafficking Summit. Material from the 2022 summit, which was held in October, is available online.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“As we all know, because after all, we are in politics, the line of critics is always long.”

— Rep. Kat Cammack in her speech nominating Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.

Bill Day’s Latest

Breakthrough Insights