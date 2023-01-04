January 4, 2023
CES 2023: Dimenco, ASUS show first OLED 3D display with ‘Built on SR’

The tech allows users to see and interact with 3D objects without a headset.

Ahead of CES 2023, ASUS and simulated reality company Dimenco announced that they are partnering to launch a new entry ASUS’ line of laptops.

The ASUS ProArt Studiobook laptop is part of ASUS’ new Spatial Vision line of computers. It is equipped with Dimenco’s Built on SR technology and is the world’s first OLED Built on SR 3D display technology.

ASUS featured Dimenco’s technology in their CES announcement on Wednesday. The laptop is being shown to the public for the first time during CES, which is being held Jan. 5-8 in Las Vegas.

Dimenco’s Simulated Reality (SR) technology allows users to see and interact with 3D content on a screen in Extended Reality without using a head-mounted display or any other tool. It also works for people who wear glasses or contact lenses.

The lack of an HMD enables users to stay in the moment while immersed in XR without losing their sense of the reality around them — eliminating the social and work barriers often associated with the use of 3D HMDs

The company touts its Built on SR 3D technology as delivering “unmatched brightness, resolution and depth on displays” and says it “has rapidly become the 3D display technology preference for business, entertainment, gaming, education and communication.”

Dimenco technology is also included in several Acer products, such as the Concept D SpatialLabs laptop, the Acer SpatialLabs View Series mobile monitor and the Predator Helios 300 3D gaming laptop.

Several developers are creating software that takes advantage of Dimenco’s tech — ZSpace Inspire is creating educational programs and Philips is showing off a volumetric 3D videoconferencing demo.

Plug-and-play Built on SR displays are compatible with most 3D games, software packages and content.

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

