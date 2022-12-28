December 28, 2022
DCF celebrates year of accomplishments, thanks Ron and Casey DeSantis
Team of kids children basketball players stacking hands in the court, sports team together holding hands getting ready for the game, playing indoor basketball, team talk with coach, close up of hands

The First Couple helped usher in a new vision for the Department, says Secretary Shevaun Harris.

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) is celebrating 2022 as a year dedicated to Florida kids and families.

In a statement, Secretary Shevaun Harris highlighted a list of accomplishments throughout the year, thanking Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis for leading the Department with a new vision. That vision, Harris said, focuses on prevention, program integration and enhanced crisis intervention services.

“The Department is on a mission to support families in their greatest time of need and maximize our moments of impact,” Harris said. “I am proud of the Department’s accomplishments in the last two years thanks to the Governor and First Lady’s bold leadership for Florida’s families.”

Harris will stay on as the head of DCF when DeSantis begins his second term Tuesday. Previously, she served as the Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration.

The rate of children entering foster care and group hopes reached a 19-year low, according to DCF, with entry rates falling by a third since 2015. More than 5,000 children were reunified with their family this year, and nearly 3,900 were adopted.

The state implemented new initiatives this year, including the Florida Foster Information Center, which connects foster parents with licensing teams.

With support from Casey DeSantis and the Department of Veterans Affairs, DCF launched Continue the Mission to hire veterans as investigators and case managers. The Legislature also passed the Responsible Fatherhood Initiative at the behest of former House Speaker Chris Sprowls, passing nearly $69 million in support for fathers.

DCF also tackled behavioral health and addiction, with a new opioid recovery program and the distribution of Narcan kits. Casey DeSantis also pushed for new initiatives like the faith-based Hope Florida — A Pathway to Prosperity program.

Support for children and families also came in the form of federal dollars, like more than $892 million in Summer Pandemic-EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer) funds distributed to 2.2 million public and private school students and children under age 6.

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

