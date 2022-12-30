LapLok will offer portable way to secure a computer for professionals on the move

Any lobbyist who absent-mindedly left a laptop computer at their seat during a committee break knows the fear. What communications could someone pilfer just by grabbing the machine?

Techlok Solutions at CES will debut an anti-theft device that may help ease that anxiety. The LapLok allows anyone to connect their laptop computer to any table (or armrest) with a pocket-sized anti-theft device. Extra security is provided with a combination lock and an alarm system if anyone spends too much time trying to break a computer free.

Ryan Angott, president of LapLok, said this is important as the world becomes the new office place for many professionals.

“Every 53 seconds someone is the victim of laptop theft,” he said.

With meetings taking place in a corner at Starbucks or a tabletop at Andrew’s as often as in the walls of a proper office, there’s simply not a single environment where those in the process set up shop anymore. Angott said it’s that change in working patterns that makes a convenient and portable security system critical now.

“With the work-from-anywhere movement skyrocketing; airports, cafes and shared workspaces have all become hotbeds for laptop theft,” he said. “We designed LapLok to serve as your pocket-sized security guard. LapLok allows users to work calmly and confidently with the peace of mind of knowing your device and data aren’t going anywhere — even if you step away for a few minutes here and there.”

The entrepreneur raised money through an Indiegogo campaign, which included a demonstration video on the device. Users permanently attach a flat, rotatable arm to the back of the laptop to provide a contact point between the computer and the device. The LapLok itself is then clamped to the edge of a workspace, and then to the affixed arm.

When a user is ready to move their computer, they need to punch in a three-key combination to remove the LapLok from the machine. If someone spends an extensive period trying to remove the computer without that, a 100-decibel alarm will eventually sound.

In a follow-up video, Angott shows the arm can be removed with a butter knife if, for example, a user needs to turn a company computer back in to an employer. He stressed that potential thieves could not use the technique because it requires flipping the computer over, and the arm will be located between the computer and a work surface most of the time.

The invention seems especially useful for those wandering the labyrinth of the Florida Capitol during Session. But it’s also useful for those doing business at major conferences or flying frequently between Tallahassee, Washington or their home districts.