CES 2023: SUPERNOVA brings barista robot to Las Vegas

SUPERNOVA will be showcasing one of the most advanced educational robotic arms during CES 2023 this week.

HUENIT, which has already received a CES 2023 Innovation Award, is a modular robotic arm with AI vision. Alongside the hardware, SUPERNOVA has been researching and developing fun STEAM educational contents to take advantage of its capabilities.

One system currently in development is a hand drip system and an ice cream robot system.

HUENIT also supports AI vision, laser engraving, 3D printing, robotic gripper, writing and drawing functions and even has a customizable module.

The platform supports a variety of development environments, such as visual programming (block-based coding), Python and Arduino (C++) programming.

HUENIT’s capabilities are made possible by its impressive hardware, which includes a camera module equipped with RISK-V based 64-bit processors and AI accelerators; a high-power laser with an automatic cooling system that can cut and engrave various materials; a 3D printer module with a 40-watt heater and dual cooling system that can use PLA, ABS and TPU filaments; a built-in vacuum pump; and a pen-holder module.

SUPERNOVA also touted the robot’s easy-to-use development environment, the HUENIT SW-platform, which includes coding and AI training functions as well as making functions that use the laser and 3D printing modules.

“In particular, the HUENIT SW-platform will be the best solution for AI training since the world’s first AI training is implemented in GUI,” the company said.

HUENIT will be on display at Level 1 of the Venetian Expo in Hall G of Eureka Park. The booth number is 62032-06. SUPERNOVA said attendees who swing by can expect an introduction and comprehensive run down of HUENIT’s capabilities.