January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

CES 2023: SUPERNOVA brings barista robot to Las Vegas

Peter SchorschJanuary 3, 20233min0

Related Articles

Tech

CES 2023: Chillax debuts trio of high-tech baby monitors

Tech

CES 2023: Squad Mobility introduces world’s first solar city car

Tech

Belgium sends fleet of companies to CES 2023

CES HEUNIT
It can also make ice cream.

SUPERNOVA will be showcasing one of the most advanced educational robotic arms during CES 2023 this week.

HUENIT, which has already received a CES 2023 Innovation Award, is a modular robotic arm with AI vision. Alongside the hardware, SUPERNOVA has been researching and developing fun STEAM educational contents to take advantage of its capabilities.

One system currently in development is a hand drip system and an ice cream robot system.

HUENIT also supports AI vision, laser engraving, 3D printing, robotic gripper, writing and drawing functions and even has a customizable module.

The platform supports a variety of development environments, such as visual programming (block-based coding), Python and Arduino (C++) programming.

HUENIT’s capabilities are made possible by its impressive hardware, which includes a camera module equipped with RISK-V based 64-bit processors and AI accelerators; a high-power laser with an automatic cooling system that can cut and engrave various materials; a 3D printer module with a 40-watt heater and dual cooling system that can use PLA, ABS and TPU filaments; a built-in vacuum pump; and a pen-holder module.

SUPERNOVA also touted the robot’s easy-to-use development environment, the HUENIT SW-platform, which includes coding and AI training functions as well as making functions that use the laser and 3D printing modules.

“In particular, the HUENIT SW-platform will be the best solution for AI training since the world’s first AI training is implemented in GUI,” the company said.

HUENIT will be on display at Level 1 of the Venetian Expo in Hall G of Eureka Park. The booth number is 62032-06. SUPERNOVA said attendees who swing by can expect an introduction and comprehensive run down of HUENIT’s capabilities.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.3.23

nextFlorida Democrats agree to pay $43K in settlement with FEC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories