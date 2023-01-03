January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Democrats agree to pay $43K in settlement with FEC

Jacob OglesJanuary 3, 20234min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida bears the ‘sacred fire of liberty,’ Gov. DeSantis proclaims for second term

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Parent says new boundaries may affect school bus eligibility

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.3.23

Donkey head close-up taken by downside
The party allegedly failed to properly report debt and excessive donations.

The Democratic Executive Committee of Florida, the governing body of the Florida Democratic Party, is agreeing to pay a $43,000 settlement with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).

The party faced accusations of failing to properly report its debts in the 2020 election. Additionally, records show the party accepted donations that exceeded federal limits.

A letter from the FEC details concerns with reporting by the Democratic Executive Committee of Florida. The negotiated settlement puts these matters to rest, the officials made clear other reported violations in the future will be dealt with separately.

The party in its initial 30-day report after the 2020 General Election reported just over $62,595 in debt. But later filings in January and May revealed nearly $284,570 in additional debt that had not properly been reported.

As for the gifts, federal law prohibits political parties from accepting more than $10,000 in donations from a single contributor. But the state DEC accepted gifts adding up to more than that amount from 10 different donors.

A settlement agreement made public by the FEC shows the state party did disclose excessive donations totaling $175,200. But the documents also make clear the party discovered the errors independently and took corrective actions after the matter came to light.

In one case, donations came via $10,000 worth of reported donations from a corporate source, and then an additional $500 from the same source but given anonymously.

In another instance in 2020, the party accepted a $20,000 donation, twice the legal limit.

The party blamed errors on compliance oversights, and officials told the FEC a new compliance firm came on in late 2020 that identified the mistakes. At that point, the party voluntarily corrected its records.

This is just the latest in financial problems surrounding Florida Democrats from that time period. Following underperformance and financial issues in the 2020 election, the Florida Democratic Party saw both Chair Terrie Rizzo and Executive Director Juan Peñalosa exit.

The party had come under intense fire for applying for and receiving money through the Paycheck Protection Program. The pandemic relief program was not open to political parties and officials had to return the money.

Shortly after party leadership left after the 2020 election, it became public that the party had stopped paying many bills, including health insurance for staff. That was reinstated retroactively after new Chair Manny Diaz took over.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCES 2023: SUPERNOVA brings barista robot to Las Vegas

nextParent says new boundaries may affect school bus eligibility

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories