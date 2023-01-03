January 3, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

CES 2023: Voteer announces ‘seamless’ integration with Microsoft Teams
Vote text written on keyboard button.

Peter SchorschJanuary 3, 20232min0

Related Articles

Tech

CES 2023: Neutrogena partners with Nourished on 3D-printed skin health supplements

Tech

CES 2023: NVIDIA tech beams video games from the cloud to the car

Tech

Prelaunch.com booth features ‘best of the worst’ in CES history

Vote text written on keyboard button.
Users can vote in Teams channels and during live videos.

Voteer announced at CES 2023 that its all-in-one voting platform now sports seamless integration with Microsoft Teams.

The new features allow MS Teams users to — for the first time — vote directly in team channels and during live videos.

“Voteer promotes the power of online voting to improve governance and ESG,” said David Setrouk, Voteer’s founder and CEO. “By embedding Voteer into Microsoft Teams, we simplify the vote and engage the users. Easy-to-use integration boost participation for frictionless in-person, digital or hybrid online voting.”

Though not used for elections to public office, Voteer’s platform integrates the general principles of voting law and provides secrecy, integrity, verifiability and auditability. That’s in addition to their “secret sauce,” the company said.

The platform has been adopted by several major corporations, such as Verizon, Toyota and Pfizer. It allows users to create digital ballots and securely track votes from the customers they serve or for internal referendums among employees.

The platform also has functionality tailored to entities such as nonprofits, public institutions and condominium owner associations, among others.

“We are really excited to see Voteer join the Teams Apps store. Voteer in Teams makes voting more accessible, inclusive and in the flow of work to avoid disruption in the voters’ journey, making it even more engaging,” said Robin Doudoux, Product Marketing Manager for Microsoft Modern Work solutions.

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises Media and is the publisher of FloridaPolitics.com, INFLUENCE Magazine, and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Previous to his publishing efforts, Peter was a political consultant to dozens of congressional and state campaigns, as well as several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella. Follow Peter on Twitter @PeterSchorschFL.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 1.3.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextKevin McCarthy fails in marathon votes for Speaker, not giving up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories