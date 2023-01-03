CES 2023: Voteer announces ‘seamless’ integration with Microsoft Teams

Voteer announced at CES 2023 that its all-in-one voting platform now sports seamless integration with Microsoft Teams.

The new features allow MS Teams users to — for the first time — vote directly in team channels and during live videos.

“Voteer promotes the power of online voting to improve governance and ESG,” said David Setrouk, Voteer’s founder and CEO. “By embedding Voteer into Microsoft Teams, we simplify the vote and engage the users. Easy-to-use integration boost participation for frictionless in-person, digital or hybrid online voting.”

Though not used for elections to public office, Voteer’s platform integrates the general principles of voting law and provides secrecy, integrity, verifiability and auditability. That’s in addition to their “secret sauce,” the company said.

The platform has been adopted by several major corporations, such as Verizon, Toyota and Pfizer. It allows users to create digital ballots and securely track votes from the customers they serve or for internal referendums among employees.

The platform also has functionality tailored to entities such as nonprofits, public institutions and condominium owner associations, among others.

“We are really excited to see Voteer join the Teams Apps store. Voteer in Teams makes voting more accessible, inclusive and in the flow of work to avoid disruption in the voters’ journey, making it even more engaging,” said Robin Doudoux, Product Marketing Manager for Microsoft Modern Work solutions.