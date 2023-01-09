Jane Castor raises six figures in December

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor raised $117,550 in December between her official campaign account and affiliated political committee, according to her campaign.

Castor raised $65,800 through her committee, Tampa Strong, and $51,750 through her campaign account.

The December numbers follow a campaign announcement in early December that the campaign had $230,000 on hand just two weeks into the race.

“I am so humbled and grateful to everyone who has contributed to our campaign,” Castor said. “With these resources, we will be able to get our message out about the importance of continuing to implement the initiatives that are improving the lives of Tampa residents and making our city a better place to live, work, and raise a family in all neighborhoods.”

As of December 31, Castor had $222,687 available in her committee, after more than $13,000 in expenditures in December.

Her top committee contributor was Tampa business owner Jason Kuhn, who cut a check the day after Christmas for $10,000. Castor also took in $5,000 donations from Yacht StarShip CEO Troy Manthey, the Foley & Lardner law firm, TECO Energy, Lutz business owner Brian Butler and Tampa executive Rick Colon. The One Florida PAC, a committee that supports Democrats, kicked in $4,000.

Castor’s top committee expense in December was a $4,000 payment to Renaissance Campaign Strategies for consulting services. The committee also paid out more than $2,300 to Hotel Haya for Castor’s campaign launch party and more than $2,400 to Alex Milofsky for finance consulting.

Castor retains just under $50,000 in her campaign account, 100% more than two filed candidates and nearly 100% of a third.

Andrew Maurice Hill Sr. and Belinda Noah have not posted any campaign finance activity, though Hill entered the race Jan. 5 and won’t file campaign reports until next month. Jeff Godsell has raised just $100.

Castor received top $1,000 contributions from more than 30 individuals or entities in December, bringing her average contribution to more than $442.

Top contributors include, among others, LCM Investment Holdings II, lobbyist Todd Josko, James Ferman, Cecelia Ferman, EWI Partners, EWI Construction, realtor Toni Everett, Elitram LLC, the Citizens for Cancer Awareness political committee, ASG Consulting Group, the Akerman law firm, AAA Investments of Tampa, and AAA Builders LLC.

Castor’s campaign spent just over $5,600 in December, with the top expense going to Hotel Haya, $2,342 and change for Castor’s campaign kickoff.

Castor officially launched her re-election campaign last month at Hotel Haya in Ybor City with a strong coalition of support from local elected officials, community leaders, residents, friends and family. The campaign said more than 200 attended the kickoff. Castor’s host committee included more than 160 people.

Castor was first elected in 2019, defeating the late philanthropist David Straz in Tampa’s costliest mayoral contest. Straz spent nearly $5 million, most of it his own money, while Castor ran a $1.2 million campaign.

Tampa’s municipal elections will be held on March 7.