Rick Scott says Ron DeSantis is continuing the job he started as Governor

The chilly relationship between Gov. Ron DeSantis and his predecessor as Governor apparently continues.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was asked Tuesday to evaluate DeSantis’ performance as Governor. But during the interview on Miami’s WIOD radio, the Senator framed DeSantis as essentially following in his footsteps and continuing the job Scott did in Tallahassee for eight years, sidestepping opportunities to praise or otherwise evaluate his successor.

Asked if he “ever looks at what Gov. DeSantis does and say ‘Wow, I didn’t know I could do that,'” Scott didn’t take the bait.

“Here’s what I like,” Scott said. “This state continues to focus on, how do we get more businesses here? How do we improve our education system? How do we take care of our law enforcement? If you think about a typical family, what do they want? I want a job. I want my kids to get a good education. I want to live in a safe community. And that’s what this state is continuing to do.”

Asked to address “some of the controversy that does seem to follow Gov. DeSantis,” and if “there’s a little too much noise,” Scott again didn’t take the bait.

“You get a lot of things brought to you that you didn’t anticipate,” Scott said. “But I really do think that the most important thing is to continue what we’ve been doing. As you know, when I got elected in 2010, the state was in trouble financially, with more people leaving the state than moving in.”

“We were able to turn the economy around,” Scott added. “And what I appreciate is that Tallahassee is continuing to work on that. But some things get brought to you based on what’s happening during the time. But what I’m glad about is we’re still focused on keeping our taxes low, keeping our economy going, making sure our kids have a good choice or parents have a good choice on where their kids go to school, and helping our law enforcement.”

Scott has offered critiques of the property insurance market under DeSantis, and sidestepped various controversies, including what one interviewer called the current Governor’s “war against vaccines.” Scott and DeSantis also failed to link up in the wake of last year’s hurricanes, with the current Governor not responding to the former Governor’s offers to help, according to Scott.