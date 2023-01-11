Gov. DeSantis spox celebrates ‘win’ on gas stove issue

Rumors of the death of gas stoves apparently were exaggerated, with a federal agency backing down from considering banning them altogether.

And Jeremy Redfern, a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis who decried a potential ban of the appliances, is saying that the revised position by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is a “win.”

Redfern spotlighted on Twitter Wednesday a letter from CPSC Chairman Alexander Hoehn-Saric, in which he clarified a “ban of gas stoves” is not under consideration.

While the gas stove prohibition has cooled as an issue, Tuesday found Gov. DeSantis turning up the heat on the matter during an in-state press conference.

On Tuesday in Bonita Springs, the Florida Governor slammed a push to ban the appliances, which were staples in kitchens in bygone eras, and are still used today, noting that they had particular utility after recent devastating hurricanes hit the Sunshine State.

“The (Joe) Biden administration wants to nix gas stoves, are you kidding me? Like we need, I want gas stoves. I mean, imagine how many people, had the hurricane come through, didn’t have power right away, but were able to turn on. You cannot go down this road, but that’s exactly what they want to do,” DeSantis lamented.

The Governor’s defense of gas stoves was part of wider remarks that encompassed subjects ranging from Davos to the Communist Chinese government, in the wake of reports gas stoves were on the federal government’s chopping block.

“This is a hidden hazard,” said Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. in an interview with Bloomberg. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

Ahead of the reversal, others in the DeSantis orbit offered similarly grim warnings, including former spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who framed a potential gas stove ban as embodying the collectivist spirit of the USSR.

“Biden will ban gas stoves for normal people. Not for elites. This is Soviet America: Rules for thee, not for me,” Pushaw tweeted Tuesday morning.

For now, at least, the purported collectivist threat to gas stoves has abated, and appliance freedom will reign.