Last Call for 1.11.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis recognized Financial Wellness Month by encouraging Floridians to be vigilant about avoiding scams.

“While budgeting, savings, planning for retirement, and good credit management are important tools to keep your finances in order, a critical part of any financial plan is fraud prevention. Knowing what to look for and how to spot fraud before it happens can help ensure your family’s financial security. If it sounds too good to be true, then it is,” he said in a news release.

Patronis offered a half-dozen tips that could help Floridians avoid falling victim to financial scams: block unwanted calls and texts; don’t give away personal information; take some time to think before making financial decisions; never pay in crypto, gift cards or by wire transfer; ask trusted friends for their input; and report anything that seems suspicious.

The CFO also highlighted resources available through the Department of Financial Services, such as the Guide to Outsmarting Scammers. Further tools and financial literacy tips are available via the CFO’s consumer services division.

Floridians who have information about a fraudulent scheme or suspect they or someone they know has fallen victim to one can file a report with Patronis’ office at FraudFreeFlorida.com.

“We read about it just like everybody else. We in no way, shape or form condone or endorse his candidacy. Marion County deserves better.”

— Marion County Tax Collector George Albright, refusing to endorse his brother, Justin Albright, in the race for HD 24.

