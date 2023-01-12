Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 1.12.23

Good Thursday morning.

The 2023 Florida Economic Outlook & Jobs Solution Summit will be held this afternoon and will feature several talks and panels highlighting the workforce issues Florida will face over the coming decade.

The virtual event, scheduled for 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., will feature members of the Florida Chamber Foundation team, leading economists, and industry experts offering a glimpse into the opportunities and headwinds Florida’s economy and businesses will face over the next several years and how they will impact the Chamber’s long-term goal of growing Florida into Top 10 global economy by 2030.

The event will open with the Chamber’s chief economist, Ben Tabatabaei, detailing how Florida can remain competitive on the international stage, followed by a “2022 Economic Year in Review” and a “2023 Economic Forecast.”

The Chamber Summit will also address the ongoing property insurance crisis, the litigation climate and affordable housing solutions, all through the lens of growing the state economy.

One segment will feature leaders from Deloitte, Florida Gulf Coast University and medical device company Arthrex discussing strategies to close the talent gap and address the workforce shortage.

Check out the full agenda on the Florida Chamber’s website.

— TOP STORY —

“A Florida college goes to war with Ron DeSantis” via Jack McCordick of The New Republic — What’s past is prologue.

From 1956 to 1965, the state of Florida underwent a government-led campaign to root out LGBTQ people, civil rights activists, and supposed Communists from state institutions. Halfway through this McCarthyite witch hunt, which purged hundreds of students and teachers from the state’s universities, the Chair of a recently founded college in Sarasota spoke to Time magazine about his school, then aptly named “New College.”

The Chair — coincidentally a third cousin of Alger Hiss, the government official whose 1948 espionage case helped lay the groundwork for the Second Red Scare — declared that the college would operate with “complete freedom of inquiry” and “no canned patriotism.”

New College is undoubtedly a liberal enclave: DeSantis carried Sarasota County by over 20 points in November

It was perhaps inevitable, then, that the school would find itself in the crosshairs of DeSantis’ ongoing neo-McCarthyite crusade.

The uniquely proactive nature of the New College’s student body is something current students fear could be lost at the hands of DeSantis and his appointed surrogates.

— DESANTISY LAND —

“This college helped a prominent White nationalist leave the movement. Here’s what he thinks about DeSantis’ plan for it.” via Molly Olmstead of Slate — The tiny New College of Florida is hardly a household name, but it has a lot of heart — so much that students there once rescued the rising star of the White nationalist movement from his bigotry. R. Derek Black, the son of the founder of Stormfront and the godson of David Duke, was widely considered the heir to the movement. He lived a secret double life while he attended New College — until he was outed on a student-wide email thread. Instead of ostracizing Black, some students tried to change his mind. And in a fascinating turn of events, they succeeded. So, after DeSantis announced last week that he’ll be targeting the school for a conservative overhaul, Black was shocked and worried for the future of the institution that transformed his life.

“DeSantis spox celebrates ‘win’ on gas stove issue” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Jeremy Redfern, a spokesperson for DeSantis who decried a potential ban on the appliances, is saying that the revised position by the Consumer Product Safety Commission is a “win.” Redfern spotlighted on Twitter Wednesday a letter from CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric, in which he clarified a “ban of gas stoves” is not under consideration. While the gas stove prohibition has cooled as an issue, Tuesday found DeSantis turning up the heat on the matter during an in-state news conference. Ahead of the reversal, others in the DeSantis orbit offered similarly grim warnings, including former spokesperson Christina Pushaw, who framed a potential gas stove ban as embodying the collectivist spirit of the USSR.

“Chris Sununu says DeSantis ‘would do well’ in New Hampshire Primary” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — New Hampshire Gov. Sununu isn’t ruling out his own run for the White House, but he acknowledges other Governors may have a path. Among those potential candidates in 2024 is DeSantis, and on Wednesday Sununu acknowledged DeSantis could “do well” in New Hampshire, were he to run for the Republican Presidential nomination next year. “Specifically, Ron? I think Ron would do well,” Sununu said on the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” in response to a question from co-host Dana Perino. He then offered some qualifying language. Sununu’s qualified praise for DeSantis comes in the wake of recent criticism of the Florida Governor.



— LEGISLATIVE —

Stop-WOKE challenge continues in appeals court — A legal challenge to the state’s “anti-woke” workplace rules brought forward by businesses is still working its way through the courts, reports Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida. A new filing in Florida’s 11th Circuit Court of Appeals asks the judge to uphold a lower-court ruling that the “Stop-WOKE” law violates businesses’ free speech rights. “The Stop WOKE Act is textbook viewpoint discrimination,” attorneys for plaintiffs wrote. The law, signed by DeSantis last year, prohibits lessons and training which tell students and employees that they are inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive because of their race, color, sex, or national origin. It also bans instruction that they are personally responsible and should feel guilty for the past actions of members of their race, color, sex or national origin.

“Kelly Skidmore introduces anti-human trafficking bill increasing pimp penalties” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Preying on someone to press them into prostitution would become a felony instead of a misdemeanor, according to a bill that Rep. Skidmore filed Tuesday. Anyone caught “restraining, isolating or confining” someone or threatening to do those things with the aim of exploiting them for human trafficking or prostitution would be charged with a felony the first time they are caught if the bill (HB 59) gets approved. “The most heinous part of all of this is the person who, with intent, coerces or bullies or somehow intimidates someone into prostitution,” said Skidmore.

“Democratic lawmakers holding town hall focused on housing costs” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics — Democratic Sen. Bobby Powell Jr., representing Senate District 30, and Democratic Rep. Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds, representing House District 88, are meeting with constituents from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, in the Addie Green Room at Gaines Park, 1501 N. Australian Ave. in West Palm Beach. The two West Palm Beach-based lawmakers said they expect housing costs will take up most of the time — it’s the issue both say they hear most about whenever they appear in public. They’ll be bringing an insurance company representative, a federal housing representative and a lawyer. “We really want to give them the information they need so they can get through this year,” Edmonds said.

Delegation meetings

Thursday

8:30 a.m. — Manatee County delegation meets at the Bradenton City Council Chamber, 101 Old Main Street, Bradenton.

9 a.m. — Indian River County delegation meets at the Indian River County Commission Chambers, 1801 27th Street, Building A, Vero Beach.

9 a.m. — Orange County delegation meets at the Board of County Commissioners, 201 S. Rosalind Ave., First Floor, Orlando.

9 a.m. — Sumter County delegation meets at the Sumter County Government Offices, 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood.

9:30 a.m. — Palm Beach County delegation meets at the Els Center of Excellence, 18370 Limestone Creek Rd., Jupiter.

10:30 a.m. — Miami-Dade County delegation meets at the Miami-Dade County Public Schools Administration Building Auditorium, 1450 NE 2nd Avenue, Miami.

1 p.m. — Hernando County delegation meets at the Hernando County Government Center, John Law Ayers Commission Chambers (Room 160) 20 N. Main Street, Brooksville.

1:30 p.m. — Sarasota County delegation meets at the Sarasota County Commission Chambers, 1660 Ringling Boulevard, Sarasota.

5 p.m. CST — Walton County delegation meets at the South Walton County Courthouse Annex, 31 Coastal Centre Blvd., Santa Rosa Beach.

“George Albright won’t support brother Justin Albright’s state House bid” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — As Justin Albright seeks support for his state House campaign, one important voter said he won’t consider it. That would be Marion County Tax Collector George Albright, the candidate’s older brother. After news broke that Justin filed in the Special Election in House District 24, George said he learned the way as the public, through media coverage. “I feel compelled to address my half brother Justin Albright’s candidacy for the Florida House Special Election seat,” George Albright wrote. “My brother Clay and I are totally shocked that he has decided to run in this race. We read about it just like everybody else. We in no way, shape or form condone or endorse his candidacy. Marion County deserves better!”

— STATEWIDE —

​”Race for Florida GOP Chair heats up ahead of 2024” via Matt Dixon of POLITICO — Current Florida GOP Chair Joe Gruters is not seeking re-election after holding the post since 2019, a term that featured an at times icy relationship with DeSantis. Running to fill the post are Christian Ziegler, the party’s current Vice Chair, and Evan Power, Chair of the Leon County Republican Party and RPOF’s statewide Chair of Chairs, overseeing other county-level party leaders. The race has, at times, gotten quietly contentious among party insiders as both candidates build coalitions and try to flex through a series of endorsements ahead of the vote next month.

“Paltry finance report underlines Florida Democrats’ woes” via Gray Rohrer of Florida Politics — The post-election campaign finance reports from the two major parties in Florida emphasize the gaping chasm between Republicans and Democrats in what was until recently the country’s most hotly contested swing state. Fresh off posting a 19-point win in the Governor’s race and taking supermajorities in both chambers of the Legislature, the Republican Party of Florida raised $10.3 million from after the election through the end of the year, according to state campaign finance reports. That’s nearly 60 times what the Florida Democratic Party raised, $171,000, in the same period. The FDP haul is also far short of the $1.3 million it took in after the 2018 Midterm Election cycle.

“More than 3.1 million Florida residents have signed up for Obamacare” via Christine Jordan Sexton of Florida Politics — Florida once again leads the nation in Obamacare enrollment, with more than 3.15 million residents securing subsidized coverage on the federal health insurance exchange since the 2023 open enrollment kicked off Nov. 1. The data reflects enrollment through Jan. 7 and doesn’t include people who have enrolled in the final week of the 2023 open enrollment. Even so, the number is significantly higher than the 2.7 million-plus who enrolled in Obamacare last year, according to Jodi Ray, program director of Florida Covering Kids & Families. Ray received an additional $11 million in federal navigator funding for 2023 open enrollment efforts. Ray said the increased funds allowed Cover Florida to increase its radio marketing efforts and also begin using QR codes to distribute information about open enrollment.

“Florida airports gradually resume flights as Congress members demand answers” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Airports across Florida are resuming normal operations after an unexplained, nationwide interruption in the Notice to Air Missions System. Around 7 a.m. Wednesday, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) publicly announced an interruption in the system and ordered that no planes could take off until service was restored. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg briefed President Joe Biden on the situation shortly before the President went into a pre-scheduled surgery. “There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed (the Department of Transportation) to conduct a full investigation into the causes,” tweeted White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “The FAA will provide regular updates.” All domestic flights were stopped until around 9 a.m. At that point, the service gradually came back online.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Joe Biden administration extends COVID-19 public health emergency” via Spencer Kimball of CNBC — The Biden administration has extended the COVID-19 public health emergency until April as a highly transmissible omicron subvariant stokes concern that the U.S. may face another wave of hospitalizations from the disease this winter. “The COVID-19 Public Health Emergency remains in effect, and as HHS committed to earlier, we will provide a 60-day notice to states before any possible termination or expiration,” a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. The U.S. has renewed the COVID-19 public health emergency every 90 days since the Donald Trump administration first issued the declaration in January 2020. It has protected public health insurance coverage for millions, provided hospitals with greater flexibility to respond to patient surges and expanded telehealth.

“Congress asks treasury for Biden family financial records as GOP inquiries begin” via Luke Broadwater of The New York Times — Rep. James Comer, Republican of Kentucky and the new Chair of the House Oversight Committee, has pledged for months to investigate Biden’s family and its business connections. His staff members obtained the contents of a laptop owned by Hunter Biden, the President’s son, whose business activities are under federal investigation. But now that Comer has subpoena power, he is in a position to expand and escalate his inquiry. The four letters Comer sent on Wednesday do not include subpoenas. The first is a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen seeking information about so-called suspicious activity reports, or SARs, involving the business dealings of Hunter Biden and James Biden, the President’s brother, that the committee has yet to obtain.

“Discovery of more classified records raises questions over Biden’s handling of documents” via Glenn Thrush of The New York Times — It was the second such disclosure in three days, and it was sure to intensify Republican attacks. Republicans reveled in the new disclosures, accusing Biden of hypocrisy in calling Trump irresponsible for hoarding sensitive documents at his private club and residence in Florida. This week, the new Republican Chair of the House oversight committee issued a far-ranging request to the National Archives and Records Administration, which is supposed to receive all highly sensitive materials after an administration leaves office, for documents and correspondence. It is not clear where or when the records were recovered. But Biden’s aides have scoured various places since November, when his lawyers discovered a handful of classified files, including briefing materials on foreign countries, as they closed a think tank office in Washington. The Justice Department is reviewing the discovery to determine how to proceed.

—”How the discovery of classified files in Biden’s office compares with the Donald Trump case” via Charlie Savage of The New York Times

“Kevin McCarthy’s mysterious deal with the hard right” via Aaron Blake of The Washington Post — When House Republicans on Monday night passed the rules that would govern the chamber for the next two years, Speaker McCarthy hailed the supposed win for transparency. Even as he was doing so, though, McCarthy was being rather opaque about the agreement that had gotten him to that point: namely, the parameters of a still-mysterious deal he cut with the hard-right Freedom Caucus to secure its members’ votes in the Speaker election. The Chair of the House Rules Committee, key McCarthy ally Tom Cole, spoke about it as if it were a mystery to him. “I’m sure it exists because I read about it from you guys [in the press] all the time,” he told Axios on Monday. “It has to be out there.”

“After backlash, Safety Commission says gas stove ban unlikely” via David Jordan of Roll Call — After industry backlash and bipartisan condemnation, Consumer Product Safety Commission Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric said on Wednesday his agency is not looking to ban gas stoves. In a Jan. 9 interview with Bloomberg, Commissioner Richard Trumka, a Democrat, said the independent agency would consider a ban on gas stoves to address indoor air pollution, referring to it as a “hidden hazard.” However, in a statement acknowledging Trumka’s comments had received considerable attention, Hoehn-Saric, also a Democrat, said a ban is not forthcoming. This spring, the CPSC is expected to solicit public comment for information on how to make the appliances safer. Gas stoves are estimated to be installed in at least 40 million U.S. residences.

“Supreme Court: N.Y. gun law may be enforced while challenges continue” via Robert Barnes of The Washington Post — The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed New York’s new restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm can be enforced while legal challenges to the law continue. It was the first time the court has dealt with legal challenges arising from its watershed decision in June that the Second Amendment generally protects the rights of law-abiding Americans to carry a handgun outside the home for self-defense. The current case regards New York’s response to last year’s decision. Eight days after the Supreme Court ruled in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association Inc. v. Bruen, the state legislature met in an emergency Session in Albany to pass the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (CCIA).

— EPILOGUE TRUMP —

“As Trump mounts his 2024 presidential bid, his support among Texas officials is waning” via Patrick Svitek of The Texas Tribune — About two months into his comeback bid, few prominent Texas Republicans have endorsed Trump — and some are showing more willingness to cross him publicly. His recent blaming of abortion restrictions for Republicans’ Midterm Election losses sparked disagreement across the Texas GOP spectrum, and state Republicans have disregarded his preferences as they navigated the races for U.S. House Speaker and Republican National Committee Chair. The developments are a notable shift from the last several years in Texas, where Trump has had a deep pool of loyal political allies. State Republicans went all-out to praise his presidency, and they enthusiastically courted his endorsement in their own campaigns. If any disagreed with him, they mostly kept it to themselves, fearful of retaliation from Primary voters — or Trump himself.

“Merrick Garland’s Special Counsel is zeroing in on Trump’s inner circle” via Bess Levin of Vanity Fair — When we last checked in with Jack Smith, the Special Counsel appointed by Garland to oversee a pair of criminal investigations into Trump, the former war crimes prosecutor had reportedly convinced the Jan. 6 committee to begin “extensively cooperating” with his probe and start handing over 18 months of documents and transcripts surrounding the ex-President’s attempt to overturn the 2020 Election. But what’s Smith up to now? The Special Counsel’s team subpoenaed Rudy Giuliani more than a month ago, ordering him to turn over documents concerning payments he received surrounding the 2020 Election, when he was filing numerous lawsuits on the then president’s behalf, arguing a federal case in Pennsylvania — where Trump was trying to have the election results thrown out.

—“A tax guru explains why Trump may finally be in trouble” via Michael Mechanic of Mother Jones

“Judge will allow prosecutors to use Trump’s ‘stand back and stand by’ comment in Proud Boys trial” via Holmes Lybrand and Hannah Rabinowitz of CNN — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can use video of Trump telling the far-right group the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” in the trial against several of the group’s leaders charged with seditious conspiracy. District Judge Timothy Kelly said that the former President’s comments showed “an additional motive to advocate for Mr. Trump (and) engage in the charged conspiracy” to keep Trump in power. The comment, according to prosecutors and members of the Proud Boys who testified publicly to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, was celebrated by the far-right group and was used as a recruiting tool.

“Lawyers who investigated Trump start firm to combat threats to democracy” via William K. Rashbaum, Jonah E. Bromwich and Ben Protess of The New York Times — Last year, Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne were leading the Manhattan district attorney’s investigation into Trump’s business practices. Now, they have turned their attention to a broader phenomenon that they say the former President represents: threats to democracy in the United States. Pomerantz and Dunne, who resigned last year when the district attorney decided not to seek an indictment of Trump, said they have formed a pro bono law firm that aims to stem the tide of anti-democratic policies proliferating around the country. The firm — the Free and Fair Litigation Group, which opens its doors this week — is also led by Michele Roberts, the former head of the union that represents professional basketball players.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“After outcry, ex-FIU President won’t return to teach. But he will still get a $376K salary” via Jimena Tavel of the Miami Herald — After two faculty groups condemned his return as a professor to Florida International University, former President Mark Rosenberg — who stepped down last year amid a misconduct allegation — will not teach this spring and instead will work on a research project, a move that will cut his contact with students. For at least this semester, which started Monday, Rosenberg will work at FIU’s Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, said Maydel Santana, a university spokesperson. Rosenberg’s $376,933 salary will remain unchanged, Santana said. In October, the Herald reported that Rosenberg, 73, and FIU administrators had agreed to bring him back into the classroom to teach one class and co-teach a second.

“Lights out? Elon Musk tunnel idea getting dimmer in Fort Lauderdale” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — A long-hyped vision that would have Musk’s Boring Company building twin tunnels to whisk Tesla passengers from downtown Fort Lauderdale to the beach might be on life support. But it’s not quite dead yet. Mayor Dean Trantalis, who has championed the idea for nearly two years as a way to get more cars off the road, still has tunnel vision. “The Boring Company says this project is so important to them that they might fund the whole project,” Trantalis said during a City Hall meeting. “To me, this is a game-changer.” But three new Commissioners — John Herbst, Pamela Beasley-Pittman and Warren Sturman, all sworn into office last month — think it might be time to call the whole thing off.

“Coral Gables firefighters union: yearslong negotiations with city at impasse, headed to arbitration” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A union representing fire rescue personnel in Coral Gables says contract talks with the city are headed toward arbitration after not budging for more than two years. Coral Gables Professional Firefighters Association Local 1210, which boasts more than 140 members, says negotiations have been underway since the height of the pandemic in September 2020. Without “any tangible offers” from the city to address the recent growth, the two parties have reached an impasse. “For the past two years, we have negotiated in good faith with the best interest of our bargaining unit and our citizens in mind,” Local 1210 President David Perez said in a statement.

“Miami Heat’s FTX Arena no more: Judge strikes county deal with bankrupt crypto company” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A federal bankruptcy judge on Wednesday terminated the naming-rights agreement between Miami-Dade County and the FTX crypto exchange, ending a two-year stretch of the Miami Heat’s playing in the FTX Arena. The order states Miami-Dade, which owns the downtown Miami facility that the Heat manages, plans to stop using the FTX name immediately and quickly remove all uses of the FTX name from the Miami arena. In November, the county and the Heat both announced their intention to break the 2021 deal with FTX in the days after the company was ensnared in allegations of fraud and mismanagement headed by ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, now awaiting trial on federal criminal charges.

“Fast turnaround: Feds approve first Cubans to come to the U.S. under new parole program” via Nora Gámez Torres and Syra Ortiz-Blanes of the Miami Herald — In a surprisingly quick turnaround, U.S. immigration authorities have already approved some applications by Cubans to come to live in the United States through a new parole program the Biden administration announced less than a week ago in a bid to curb migrants coming to the U.S. border and Florida shores. “The first Cuban citizens have already been approved for the new parole program into the United States since the program began last Friday,” the U.S. Embassy in Havana said Wednesday on Twitter. A State Department spokesperson said the tweet was sent based on information provided by the Department of Homeland Security.

“Western Union quietly resumes the business of remittances to Cuba with a pilot program” via Nora Gámez Torres of the Miami Herald — After a two-year halt, Western Union has quietly resumed money remittances to Cuba through a pilot program with the hope of expanding its operations in the future, the company says, a much-anticipated step that provides Cuban American families with a more reliable way to help their families on the island. “It is with great pleasure we announce the resumption of our Cuba operations with an initial testing phase of outbound service from the U.S. to customers with Cuban bank accounts via select U.S. Agent locations,” said Gabriella Fitzgerald, the president of Western Union’s North America division.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Orange school board’s Alicia Farrant fails to change transgender bathroom rules” via Leslie Postal of the Orlando Sentinel — New Orange County School Board member Farrant, part of the conservative Moms for Liberty group, said that within weeks of her November election, she learned county schools allowed transgender students to use bathrooms that matched their gender identity. Farrant said she was “appalled” by this Orange County Public Schools practice and on Tuesday she tried unsuccessfully to get it changed. None of the other seven school board members supported her efforts, however, so no change in district policy is planned.

“Indian River Lagoon gets a $19.5M boost to cut pollution entering estuary” via Jim Waymer of Florida Today — Millions of dollars in government spending over the two years is aimed at slowing the flow of fertilizer-laden fresh water into the Indian River Lagoon. On Tuesday, the St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board voted to approve a $19.5 million contract — awarded to Cone & Graham, Inc. — to begin construction of the so-called Crane Creek M-1 Canal Flow Restoration Project. While the district continues to negotiate some details of the project, work is expected to begin as early as March. The total cost of the project, aimed at reducing wastewater flow into the estuary, is $22.6 million, which includes the design and any necessary land acquisition.

“NSB imposes temporary building moratorium in flood zones as it studies Ian’s effects” via Mark Harper of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Commissioners voted Tuesday night to impose a six-month moratorium on certain residential buildings within flood zones in this beach community. Some 850 homes here flooded after Hurricane Ian’s arrival in late September when the storm dumped more than 21 inches of rain on New Smyrna Beach in less than 24 hours. About four feet of storm surge from Turnbull Bay, Turnbull Creek and the Indian River also contributed. “Where you see surge, any low properties that are adjacent to these water bodies, it doesn’t matter what system you have. You will be flooded,” said City Manager Khalid Resheidat to Commissioners. The moratorium follows much talk of how this fast-developing seaside city might be taking on too much too fast.

“Thieves steal orchestra’s trailer: ‘We’ve lost pretty much the heartbeat of our symphony’” via Patricio G. Balona of The Daytona Beach News-Journal — Thieves wrenched the heartbeat out of a DeLand nonprofit musical group last week when they stole a trailer filled with percussion instruments and equipment valued at more than $30,000. The nonprofit, Volusia Community Arts, a 60-member symphony group that has roots in the community since the late 1980s, is now uncertain as to whether they will be able to perform for the public in the spring and fall. Their last performance was on Dec. 10 when they played a sold-out show that drew a crowd of 300 at the Wayne G. Sanborn Activity Center in DeLand.

— LOCAL: TB —

“Joseph Citro chose home, business and political career over paying off debt” via Charlie Frago of the Tampa Bay Times — City Council Chair Citro had three dreams he was unwilling to give up when he hit a financial rough patch: living on Bayshore Boulevard, owning his own business, and running for political office. The cost of those dreams was a lawsuit filed by Bank of America to collect about $20,000 in unpaid credit card debt and, eventually, the garnishing of his council salary. He said three separate water leaks sprung in his condominium in 2015, causing him to have to undertake major remodeling of the 700-square-foot unit to get rid of mold and water damage. Citro said he made the conscious choice not to pay down his credit card debt or declare bankruptcy. To do so, he said, would have endangered his business, the repairs, and his political ambitions.

“Hillsborough has ‘a long ways to go’ in selling its school boundary plan” via Marlene Sokol of the Tampa Bay Times — While only one School Board member — Karen Perez — has said she will vote against the plan, four of the seven voiced concerns this week about the way the public has been told that thousands of students might be transferred and a small number of schools closed and “repurposed.” Board member Jessica Vaughn, toward the close of a contentious board meeting Tuesday, said she is “very distrustful” because the district and its consultant are not making diversity a priority in deciding how to redraw the lines. She also said the public and board members are not getting enough information about financial implications, even though the purpose of the project is to save money.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘We will not go down without a fight,’ students vow after DeSantis move to upend New College” via Kathryn Varn and Steven Walker of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — London Weier arrived home Friday to a flurry of text messages. News had broken that Gov. DeSantis had begun a hostile takeover of New College of Florida, a liberal arts college on Sarasota Bay with fewer than 1,000 students, and Weier, a fourth-year student there, began hearing from her friends: “Have you seen the news?” they asked. “What are we going to do?” Weier, 21, held back tears, grieving what felt like a threat to an institution that had wrapped her in community and helped her realize her potential. DeSantis’ first step to turning New College on its head sent waves of panic, anger and sadness across a tight-knit student body.

“Collier County Commission repeals 60-day notice requirement for rent hikes” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Collier County Commissioners have repealed a 60-day notice requirement for rent hikes of more than 5%. Commissioners voted 4-1 to reverse course on the mandate, narrowly approved in October. The change of heart followed a change in leadership. Both the Board’s new members voted for rescission on Tuesday. New Commissioner Chris Hall championed the effort, as a believer in smaller government and less government overreach. “I’m trying to get government out of your lives. Because this is a landlord-tenant issue,” he said. Newcomer Dan Kowal seconded Hall’s motion to do away with the ordinance. He said he always questioned the constitutionality of it when state laws are already in place to govern the landlord-tenant relationship in Florida.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Lakesha Burton decides against second run for sheriff” via Dan Scanlan of WJCT News — Calling it a “hard decision,” former assistant police chief Burton says she will not run again for Jacksonville sheriff after her loss last year. Burton was one of five Sheriff’s Office veterans who ran for the top cop’s job in 2022 due to the early retirement of former Sheriff Mike Williams. She was one of four Democrats initially running and ultimately finished second to Sheriff T.K. Waters, a Republican. A 24-year Sheriff’s Office veteran, Burton filed a week ago to run again in the March 21 primary, which would have pitted her against Waters, who also announced his decision to run again. But she decided she faced difficult odds.

“Half of Jacksonville City Council once again turns down pay raises” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — The salary gap among Jacksonville City Council members has grown to several thousand dollars after nine of the 19 council members rejected pay raises for a second year in a row. The amount of money for the pay raises is a drop in the bucket of the city’s $1.55 billion budget, but City Council pay raises have been fodder for political attack ads in past campaigns. All of the council members who refused raises for themselves will be on the March ballot seeking election to various offices. This year, adjustments in the state-based formula that affects salaries for local officials across Florida also resulted in bigger paychecks for Mayor Lenny Curry, the Sheriff and the Tax Collector, Supervisor of Elections, Property Appraiser and Clerk of the Court.

“JaxPort, Crowley chart electrification of port in era of climate change” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — JaxPort is already moving increasingly toward electrification of the big cranes that unload cargo from ships and the smaller cranes that shuttle containers around terminal yards. A federal grant awarded to JaxPort in partnership with two of its tenants, Crowley Maritime and SSA Jacksonville, will put hard cash behind that goal by helping to pay for $47 million of investments geared toward lowering emissions of port-related equipment. For Jacksonville-based Crowley Maritime, it’s just one step in the company’s strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Crowley’s goal would cut greenhouse gas emissions each year through 2050 at a rate equal to removing 900,000 cars annually from the road, according to the company.

“Leon County Commissioners press for answers on Amazon’s delayed fulfillment center” via TaMaryn Waters of the Tallahassee Democrat — In a Jan. 4 letter to Commission Chair Nick Maddox and the board, Commissioner Bill Proctor asked for an Amazon representative to be invited to the board retreat Jan. 23 at Parkview at Cascades, next door to the AC Hotel. He’s been less than pleased with how little information the company has provided while building the massive robotic fulfillment center on Mahan Drive near Interstate 10, despite swarms of support by elected and business officials for the $200-million project tagged to be the greatest job creator by the private sector in Tallahassee’s history. Proctor, who serves on the Intergovernmental Agency Board made up of City and County Commissioners who approved the incentives, said he feels like a “corporate concubine.”

“Pensacola Mayor seeks $3.2M for 17 proposals” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News Journal — Mayor D.C. Reeves announced a new $3.25 million package of proposals at his weekly news conference Tuesday to boost city funding for public safety, strategic planning and city maintenance. The 17 proposals range from funding long-sought improvements for the Pensacola Police and Fire departments, funding a city strategic plan and funding neglected maintenance issues at city parks and buildings. Reeves said the funding source for the projects would come out of unencumbered dollars in the city’s general fund and local option sales tax fund. “These are things I’ve talked about in 14 months of campaigning, and these really are the anchor of priority for me,” Reeves said.

“UF spending $300K on new swimming pool for incoming president Ben Sasse” via Emma Behrmann of Fresh Take Florida — UF is making sure its newly hired president, former U.S. Sen. Sasse of Nebraska, can dive into the job: It is spending $300,000 to build a new swimming pool behind the stately mansion where Sasse will live with his family, the school confirmed. Construction on the expensive addition to the 7,400-square-foot, four-bedroom mansion — provided to Sasse at no cost — started in November and is nearly complete, ahead of his first day as UF’s new President on campus next month. Beyond a perimeter fence, mounds of dirt and pallets of pavers were set to the left of the house, promising a finished pool in the coming weeks. A university spokesperson, Steve Orlando, said Sasse did not ask for the pool to be built and provided no input over its design.

“Pearl Harbor survivor and Pensacola Civic Band conductor dies at 104 years old” via Benjamin Johnson of the Pensacola News Journal — After years of serving his country and years of volunteering in the Pensacola community, 104-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor Chief Warrant Officer Frank Emond has died. Pensacola Civic Band Director Don Snowden announced Emond’s death on his Facebook page Tuesday, saying the “quiet and humble” Emond “was a tremendously strong man who loved music.”

“County again rejects $25M affordable housing development funded with ‘highly competitive’ state grant” via Alan Festo of The Gainesville Sun — The Alachua County Commission during a highly contentious meeting voted to reaffirm its decision in December to pull support for an affordable housing project planned for east Gainesville. In a 3-2 decision, Commissioners Marihelen Wheeler, Ken Cornell and Chuck Chestnut again voted in the majority. The county will now seek to negotiate with property owner Ability Housing to purchase the land and plan to engage with area neighbors and other interested stakeholders about the land’s future use, though few alternatives were mentioned throughout the duration of the meeting. The bulk of the funding for the project was to come in the form of a $15 million grant from the highly selective Florida Housing Finance Corporation (FHFC) program to Ability Housing.

— TOP OPINION —

“Open letter to the FDP state Executive Committee” via Steve Schale of SteveSchale.com — Dear Florida Democratic Party Executive Committee:

It is time to elect a new Florida Democratic Party Chair!!!

You have the job of electing a new state Party Chair, and I wanted to offer some perspective from someone who has seen the good, the bad, and more often than not, the ugly. I don’t envy your job, but I encourage you to be thoughtful and deliberate — even if it requires taking extra time.

Before I get to the question at hand — the next FDP Chair — I think there are two things that are critical to set the table.

The job is utterly thankless and impossible. Period. Full Stop.

There is nothing glamorous about the job. As Chair, you will wake up every morning, run headfirst into a brick wall without a helmet, and repeat daily. Someone has to do it — someone really good but needs to have realistic expectations is going to be critical to success.

The current system is built in a way that works against the party’s success.

In my view, the Florida Democratic Party has one job, and only one job: Win Elections.

That’s it. That is the only job. Winning elections.

The Chair of the Florida Democratic Party also only has one job: Provide the resources and direction to meet that mission. Again, that is the only job.

Everything else, to be quite frank, is both secondary and should be agnostic to that.

— OPINIONS —

“DeSantis looks like a future President” via Fox Business — “Varney & Co.” host Stuart Varney discusses DeSantis cracking down on “ultraprogressive policies” in colleges, arguing the Florida governor looks like a future U.S. President. DeSantis has launched the takeover, which is the “hostile” takeover, of a college known for its ultraprogressive policies. He has appointed six new members to the board of the New College of Florida in Sarasota. They are going to run the place and run it very differently. When I first came to America, California was the future. That was 50 years ago. The golden state is now a sad example of how the left can screw up an entire state.

“Forcing bigotry onto college curricula could be fatal” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — DeSantis is poised on the edge of dealing the state’s entire system of higher education a potentially mortal blow — one that could be swift and decisive. Lawmakers who have numbly acquiesced to every outrage our Governor has perpetrated, have no choice: They must finally, and decisively, tell DeSantis he has gone too far. That the price of their loyalty ― measured against the potential to damage one of the state’s most important assets ― is too high. Florida’s business community should also take up arms in defense of an irreplaceable economic driver. DeSantis has taken swipes at academic freedom before. But this request appears to be a harbinger of a systemic budgetary search-and-destroy mission. If so, the fallout will be swift and brutal

“Tampa Bay’s spasm of gun violence” via the Tampa Bay Times editorial board — Lawmakers need to toughen the penalties for gun owners who manage their weapons carelessly. Inside homes, guns should be stored and locked in a way to prevent children from accessing them. And gun owners need to be held responsible for weapons stolen from their unlocked cars. The Tampa Police Department announced last week that 198 firearms were stolen from unlocked vehicles in 2022. That’s a ridiculous number that fuels the cycle of violent crime. The irresponsible gun owners who unleash this danger on the community should pay a higher price. Law enforcement also needs to be a stronger advocate for gun safety measures, and it should vocally oppose plans by Florida Republican lawmakers to approve the unpermitted or open carrying of firearms.

— ALOE —

“Space Florida expects humans in space will double in next decade” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A total of 639 humans have flown to space. Space Florida CEO Frank DiBello expects that number to double in the next 10 years. “More people will have flown to space than in the last 70 years,” he predicted about the coming decade. And he expects Florida will remain the most popular port of launch, as it has been since NASA started launching rockets from Cape Canaveral. Another prediction DiBello made for the 2020s was that there could be as many as 100,000 satellites in orbit by the decade’s end. Those chiefly will go to support communications. Based on current trends, plenty of those will reach space from atop rockets launched from Florida.

