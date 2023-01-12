Adrienne Love joins Stearns Weaver Miller to lead intellectual property practice

Adrienne Love is joining Stearns Weaver Miller’s Tallahassee office as a shareholder where she will lead the firm’s intellectual property practice, the firm announced Thursday.

Love focuses her practice on patent, copyright and trademark issues, including litigation on intellectual property cases in federal courts throughout the U.S.

She’s been in practice for more than 15 years, litigating trademark opposition and cancellation proceedings and appeals before the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, as well as patent appeals and proceedings before the Patent Board of Examiners.

Love also handles domain name dispute arbitration under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy, as well as issues under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act.

“We are excited about Adrienne taking our Intellectual Property group to the next level. We have a number of attorneys who are well-versed in IP law and related litigation, and Adrienne’s experience and deep industry relationships will further strengthen the quality and range of IP services we offer our clients,” Stearns Weaver Miller Managing Director Rick Schatz said.

Love also assists clients with technology transactional work, including drafting and negotiating contracts, domain name and website transfer agreements, end-user licenses and software/Software as a Service (SaaS) licenses.

“Stearns Weaver Miller’s Tallahassee office has seen marked growth over the past decade. I am thrilled to continue building upon their stellar reputation and to reinforce the firm’s position as one of the preeminent law firms in Tallahassee and across the state,” Love said.

The firm brought Love on as part of its strategic approach to providing clients a complete range of legal services. Over the past two years, the firm has added 14 new members.

Prior to joining Stearns Weaver Miller, Love served nearly 20 years as an intellectual property attorney at a nationally recognized law firm in Tallahassee.

She earned her Juris Doctor from Florida State University College of Law and her undergraduate degree from Rutgers University.