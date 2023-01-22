January 23, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   
Advertisement

Army Corps to increase Lake Okeechobee discharges
Federal Lake O restoration is on the backburner — for now.

Staff ReportsJanuary 22, 20233min0

Related Articles

South Florida

NOW heralds push for ‘reproductive freedom’ in Miami Sunday

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Coral Springs visit by U.S. Interior Secretary to highlight Everglades restoration

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Vince Lago, Kevin Marino Cabrera back Ivette Arango O’Doski for Coral Gables Commission

The dam on Lake Okeechobee, allowing for water to be released to
"Now is better than later."

In what could be termed an abundance of caution, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will pick up the pace of discharges from Lake Okeechobee in response to continued high water levels.

“Lake Okeechobee has not receded as much as much as we would like since November,” said Col. James Booth, Jacksonville District commander. “We must prepare for the next wet season, and the latest forecasts indicate we may not have as much help from mother nature as originally thought. Our partners and stakeholders have expressed that if releasing water is required, now is better than later for a variety of reasons.”

“We will sustain our releases from Lake Okeechobee at a seven-day average pulse release of 2,000 cubic feet per second to the Caloosahatchee Estuary from the W.P. Franklin Lock and Dam (S-79) and add a seven-day average steady release of 500 cubic feet per second to the St. Lucie Estuary at the St. Lucie Lock and Dam (S-80). We also will send a seven-day steady release of 100 cubic feet per second to the Lake Worth Lagoon from Lake Okeechobee. Releases south from the lake into the EAA have increased because of drier conditions and will continue to be maximized as capacity allows,” the USACE asserts.

One reason for an increase is what is termed a “lack of lake recession.” In other words, levels still aren’t going down, a troubling trend given that they should be at this point in the season. Lake Okeechobee is 16.10 feet today. While that is 0.75 feet lower than last week and 0.35 feet lower than 30 days ago, it’s also 0.98 feet higher than it was on this day last year.

A changing long-term forecast also calls for more aggressive mitigation. The expected La Niña is now a “neutral condition,” per the release, which shortens the time left to lower the lake before torrential rains resume later this year.

Advertisement
Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBlocked AP Black studies class draws Kamala Harris' derision

nextLawmakers return for third interim committee week ahead of 2023 Session

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories