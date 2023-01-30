NWF Health Network appoints Marcia Mathis as ‘Faith Liaison’

NWF Health Network has appointed Marcia Mathis as its new “Faith Liaison,” a position dedicated to directing resources in support of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Faith and Community-Based Initiative.

As Faith Liaison, Mathis will work with faith-based organizations to support families and children served by NWF in 18 Florida counties.

“We proudly stand with Governor and First Lady DeSantis in dedicating a full-time position to enhance our faith-based services in order to better address the needs of the children and families we serve in our 18-county region,” NWF Health Network CEO Mike Watkins said.

“Mathis’s dedication to the work of enhancing child protection and behavioral health services, coupled with her own personal commitment to her faith, makes her perfectly suited for this important role.”

Mathis has served the past five years as NWF’s Community Engagement and Communications Director. Prior to that, she served in various positions with the Legislature for more than 20 years.

She attends River of Life Church, where she also volunteers in the Children’s Ministry.

“Faith-based partners play a crucial role in our communities and having their support and inspiration will reap great rewards for all involved this side of Heaven. I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of NWF Health Network and to be able to serve children and families in this capacity,” Mathis said.

NWF Health Network is a private, nonprofit organization serving as the network management agency for child protection and behavioral health services in 18 counties in Northwest Florida. It has already established relationships with more than 100 faith-based organizations throughout the region and in partnership with providers under the NWF Health Network umbrella.

DeSantis launched the Faith and Community Initiative in 2019 with three initiatives: Thank faith institutions and community organizations; open a healthy line of communication between the state, state agencies and faith and community-based organizations; and enhance care for Florida children through cooperation and collaboration.

“One of the greatest strengths of our great state is the 20,000 Faith institutions that call Florida home and serve our vulnerable populations everyday” said Erik Dellenback, the Governor’s Liaison for Faith and Community.

“We are proud of NFW Health Network for creating this position and striving to prioritize and enhance relationships in their local areas between government and our incredible Faith institutions.”