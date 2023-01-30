January 30, 2023
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: LSN Law promotes Danielle Sanabria to partner

Staff ReportsJanuary 30, 20232min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Tamarac Vice Mayor lands $80K-a-year county position

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Brevard County Sheriff sued for ‘Wheel of Fugitive’ defamation

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Port Everglades debuts new brand, logo for raising awareness

Danielle Sanabria ART
'She is a skilled problem-solver, a tireless advocate, and an all-around great person.'

LSN Law has elevated lawyer Danielle Sanabria to partner. Sanabria has been with LSN for five years, rising from Associate, to Senior Associate, and now partner. 

“Danielle is an excellent attorney; her organization, dedication and hard work continue to impress our team and clients,” LSN Managing Partner Alexander Heckler said. 

Sanabria counsels clients through all phases of the government procurement process, including identifying government contract opportunities; identifying financing sources and opportunities for public-private partnerships; advising and representing clients on teaming arrangements, proposal preparation, responsiveness, and responsibility review; obtaining minority and disadvantaged business enterprise certifications; negotiating contracts; and protesting bids.

Prior to joining LSN, Sanabria practiced at a nationally ranked defense firm where she handled a large caseload of insurance defense litigation, including fraud-SIU, personal injury protection, fraud affirmative action litigation, personal injury protection class action defense and personal injury protection coverage disputes. 

“Danielle brings so much value to our team,” said LSN Law Partner Mike Llorente. “She is a skilled problem-solver, a tireless advocate, and an all around great person. We are proud to announce her elevation to the position of Partner.”

LSN Law, based in Miami, represents clients in dealings with various levels of government and provides a wide range of government, regulatory and administrative counsel, as well as public procurement solutions, land use and zoning advice and public finance counsel and strategy. 

Post Views: 0

Staff Reports

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNWF Health Network appoints Marcia Mathis as ‘Faith Liaison’

nextLast Call for 1.30.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Gray Rohrer, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, Wes Wolfe, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories